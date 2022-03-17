Sandra Bullock confirms plans to take a break from acting

Academy Award winning Sandra Bullock confirms that she plans to take a break from acting — and isn’t willing to put a date or frame of time on her return.

In a chat with CBS’ Tracy Smith about her upcoming comedy-adventure The Lost City, Bullock explained that she needs to take a break from being in front of the camera after recently hinting that it might be time.

“I can be creative, I can be part of a community, but right now, work in front of the camera needs to take a pause.”

When Smith asked how long a pause might be, Bullock said she wasn’t sure, but she knows that some emotions will need to change before that return is cemented. “I dont know, I don’t know — until I don’t feel like I feel now when I’m in front of a camera.”

Academy Award winner Sandra Bullock talks about taking a break from acting, being a mother and her latest film, “The Lost City,” in an interview with @thattracysmith this #CBSSundayMorning pic.twitter.com/cHt7ENL0qG — CBS Sunday Morning 🌞 (@CBSSunday) March 17, 2022

Bullock shares why she knew it was time to take a break, and the feeling is relatable. She is a busy woman, and she’s been that way for a long time — Bullock acknowledges that it’s time to refocus.

“I want to be at home. So I’m not doing anyone any favors who’s investing in a project if I’m saying, ‘I just want to be at home.’… Because I was always running, I was always running to the next thing. I just want to be present and responsible for one thing.”

She also admits that she knew that going into The Lost City, this would be the last time she steps in front of the camera for a while. Of course, her fans have an incredible catalog of work to enjoy while she joyfully embraces a new chapter of her life. From Premonition to The Blind Side, she’s seemingly done it all, and she deserves to enjoy the fruits of her labor — and life outside of the spotlight.

You can see Bullock alongside Channing Tatum and Brad Pitt in The Lost City, hitting theaters on March 19.