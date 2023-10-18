Everything you need to know about the One Tree Hill star's new flame.

One Tree Hill star Sophia Bush is reportedly in a new relationship, a few months after her split from former husband Grant Hughes. Multiple sources have reportedly confirmed that Bush, who was married to Hughes for just 13 months, is dating soccer player Ashlyn Harris, who likewise exited a marriage in September of this year.

Naturally, given the timing of their respective divorces, rumours of Bush and Harris’ romance have set the internet alight, especially since images of the pair enjoying time together surfaced on Instagram earlier this month. Sources say that while the relationship is “new”, Bush and Harris are “definitely a couple.”

So who exactly is the Chicago P.D. actress’ new flame, and how long have they been romantically linked?

Who is Sophia Bush dating?

Sources date Bush and Harris’ fling back to June, when the pair appeared together on a panel at the Cannes Lions advertising festival. Prior to that, Bush had been vocal about her love of football, saying she is a “lifelong soccer fan” and appearing in images with Harris on Instagram.

Former Canadian soccer player Selenia Iacchelli uploaded a social post last week, in which Bush can be seen hanging out with Harris, Iacchelli and fellow footballer Merritt Mathias, among others.

Bush is an investor in the Los Angeles-based soccer team Angel City FC which, while not home to Harris, is an indication of her affinity for the sport. According to sources, Bush’s years-long involvement in soccer projects has seen her frequent similar circles as Harris for quite some time, before the pair went on an official dinner date earlier this month.

Prior to being linked to Harris, Bush was married to entrepreneur and real estate investor Grant Hughes. The pair were friends for ten years prior to their marriage, which ended after just 13 months following news of their split in August of this year. Bush was also married to her One Tree Hill co-star, Chad Michael Murray, from 2005 to 2006.

I'm straight, but if it's true that knowing a gay person can change opinions about gay rights, then think of me as being as gay as can be! — Sophia Bush (@SophiaBush) May 21, 2011

As far as we know, Bush has not yet been involved in a public relationship with a woman, though she is a staunch supporter of gay rights. In 2009, she showed her support for the legalisation of same-sex marriage, and in 2012, shared an on-screen kiss with her John Tucker Must Die co-star, Brittany Snow. In 2011, Bush shared a tweet saying she was straight.

Who is Ashlyn Harris?

37-year-old Ashlyn Harris has had an illustrious soccer career, having formed part of the United States women’s national soccer team from 2013 to 2020. Elsewhere, the goalkeeper played at the FIFA Women’s World Cup in 2015 and 2019, before announcing her retirement from the sport in 2022.

Up until September of this year, Harris was married to her USWNT teammate Ali Krieger, who serves as a defender. The pair dated for 13 years before tying the knot in 2019. Harris and Krieger share two children, whom they adopted in 2021 and 2022, before announcing their divorce last month.