Who is Suzanne Somers’ husband, Alan Hamel?

Bad news travels fast. Unfortunately, the passing of Suzanne Somers has become the talk of the hour in Hollywood, casting a shadow over her 77th birthday. Recognizable from afar due to her impenetrable energy and magnetic performances in Three’s Company as Chrissy Snow, and as Carol Lambert in Step by Step, Somers had long served as a source of inspiration for generations of actors and will undoubtedly continue to do so in the years to come.

Throughout her career, the actress was known for advocating alternative cancer treatments, driven by her own relentless quest to advance cancer research, stemming from her personal battles with the disease. Somers faced cancer bravely, beginning with hyperplasia and skin cancer in her youth, and culminating in a stage II breast cancer diagnosis in 2000. Unfortunately, the cancer resurfaced in July, and the actress passed away yesterday. This heartbreaking news was shared by her husband, Alan Hamel and this is their story.

Who is Alan Hamel?

If you’ve heard of Somers, you’d likely have heard of Hamel. The couple wed in 1977 after dating for a decade. Despite being married for 46 years, many fans may overlook the fact that Hamel is also in the entertainment industry, much like Somers. He is a renowned producer and television host born in Toronto, Canada. Known for his work on game shows and children’s television series, Hamel has been a well-recognized figure in the TV hosting business since the 1960s.

Hamel, who is ten years older than Somers, met her while she worked as a prize model on ‘The Anniversary Game,’ which was hosted by Hamel at the time. Despite the age gap — at the time of Somers’ passing on the eve of her 77th birthday, Hamel is 87 — the duo remained steadfastly by each other’s side. Somers often described the immeasurable support and impact her husband had on her recovery from cancer to PEOPLE.

“For five days, he stayed in bed with me. Business didn’t exist. He brought me soup and turned off the phones.”

His love and unwavering support were indispensable factors in her recovery from the health struggles she faced over the years. After being together for 55 years, Hamel left a poignant letter for his wife, which she read just before passing away. In one of the passages, Hamel reveals that they didn’t spend a single hour apart for 42 years, waking up together every day since their wedding day.

“55 years together, 46 married, and not even one hour apart for 42 of those years. Even that doesn’t do it. Even going to bed at 6 o’clock and holding hands while we sleep doesn’t do it. Staring at your beautiful face while you sleep doesn’t do it.”

Somers is survived by her husband, daughter, and granddaughter, and if the letter Hamel wrote is any indication of their love, we can tell that they led a happy and fulfilling life by each other’s side.