Who is Sydney Sweeney’s fiancé, Jonathan Davino?

Anyone but You had a fantastic promotional period, leading nearly everyone to believe that Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell would indeed become Hollywood’s next “It” couple.

However, as time passed, an increasing number of people abandoned the Sweeney and Powell train due to their awkwardness during interviews. Clearly, the initial infatuation and flirting had waned, and for good reason – Sydney Sweeney celebrated a milestone and took her actual relationship to the next level with her fiancé, Jonathan Davino. The two have been engaged since 2022, and despite ongoing rumors, they remain a strong and committed couple.

With that said, not many fans know exactly who Davino is, or how he met Sweeney. Generally, though, everyone agrees that it takes someone with a lot of confidence to see Sweeney’s shows and support her along the way, so we’re here to finally introduce Davino to all of you.

Who is Jonathan Davino?

Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for InStyle

In reality, very little is known about Davino – a result of his incredibly average life. Away from the limelight, he remains somewhat of a mystery due to his low-key persona and normal job, but we do know a few details about his life. We know that he is that he is based in Chicago and is 40 years old – 13 years older than Sweeney, who is 26.

Personal details aside, Davino’s professional background is far more interesting. According to People, he hails from a lineage of businesspeople, connecting him to the vaporizer design packaging companies 14th Round and Final Bell. But that’s not all. In 2013, Davino was featured in Crain’s Chicago Business for his ownership of two Chicago restaurants, Mista Pizza and Pompei Xpres – both of which have since closed their doors.

Despite his incredible success, Davino steers clear of the entertainment business, a choice that perfectly aligns with the actress’s preferences. “I don’t date actors or musicians or anyone in entertainment,” she revealed to Cosmopolitan. Despite their divergent career paths, the duo managed to find each other and have reportedly been together since at least 2018.

The couple was first seen during the 2018 Emmy party at the Nomad Hotel, sparking immediate rumors of a possible new beau in Sweeney’s life. Perhaps, no one could have predicted at the time that it would turn out to be true and that in 2022, the two would embark on their journey into marriage. Despite the negativity surrounding their relationship, the two are often seen together, walking their dogs and enjoying cozy dates.