Who is Tafari Campbell? About Obama’s personal chef who tragically died while paddleboarding

Tafari Campbell, the personal chef of former President Barack Obama, has tragically lost his life after a paddleboarding excursion went horribly wrong. But just who was the 45-year-old, according to those who knew him?

Tafari’s wife, Sherise, shared a heartfelt post on Instagram Tuesday morning regarding the sudden loss of her husband (per Daily Mail): “My heart is broken. My life and our family’s life is forever changed. Please pray for me and our families as I deal with the loss of my husband.”

Barack and Michelle Obama, who were reportedly elsewhere on the island when the accident happened at their Martha’s Vineyard estate, also paid tribute to Tafari, who is survived by two 19-year-old twin sons, Xavier and Savin.

Barack and Michelle said in a joint statement (per U.S. Magazine) they are joining Tafari’s family in “grieving the loss of a truly wonderful man” and that their “hearts are broken that he’s gone.”

Back in 2008, the Obamas first came across Tafari — who is originally from Dumfries, Virginia — at the White House, where he quickly gained a reputation as one of its best chefs. This kicked off a professional relationship that lasted 14 years. As the Obamas’ joint statement explained:

“Tafari was a beloved part of our family […] When we first met him, he was a talented sous chef at the White House — creative and passionate about food, and its ability to bring people together. In the years that followed, we got to know him as a warm, fun, extraordinarily kind person who made all of our lives a little brighter […] That’s why, when we were getting ready to leave the White House, we asked Tafari to stay with us, and he generously agreed.”

A staff member at Edgartown Meat and Fish Market on Martha’s Vineyard, where he would often buy ingredients, also described Tafari as a “wonderful” and “nice and happy guy,” according to the Daily Mail. Though the staffer characterized Tafari as “quiet” at times, he said the chef loved to chat with store employees about what he planned to cook up.

According to Massachusetts State Police, Tafari’s body was recovered at Edgartown Great Pond Monday after a search commenced Sunday, according to Associated Press. A fellow paddleboarder had apparently reported seeing Tafari, who was not wearing a life jacket, go under the water and not resurface. State police eventually found Tafari’s body 100 feet from the shore and 8 feet below the water thanks to the use of sonar via a boat.