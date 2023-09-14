Who is the father of Amber Heard’s baby?’

Although it was overshadowed by the defamation trial that pitted actress Amber Heard against her ex-husband Johnny Depp in court, you might be surprised to learn (whether you didn’t know or simply forgot) that Heard has a two-year-old daughter, Oonagh Paige Heard, who was born before all the chaos that transpired in Virginia.

In December 2022, Heard reluctantly settled the case.

On July 1, 2021, Heard made an Instagram post celebrating her daughter’s arrival. It reached thousands of followers, accumulating more than 500k likes over time.

“Four years ago, I decided I wanted to have a child. I wanted to do it on my own terms,” she wrote. “My daughter was born on April 8, 2021. Her name is Oonagh Paige Heard. She’s the beginning of the rest of my life.”

But there’s one giant question mark surrounding the identity of the father.

She’s been keeping things low-profile since losing the defamation trial to Depp last year, which ordered her to pay $10.35 million in damages to her ex-husband. Recent reports have emerged specifying that Heard relocated to Spain to raise her now-two-year-old daughter in privacy.

In another instance, Heard revealed that she is both the “mom and the dad” to Oonagh after her daughter was welcomed into the world via a surrogate. She penned: “I’m just the mom and the dad. She’s the boss.”

According to Page Six, Heard decided surrogacy was the best way to conceive after she was told by doctors that she would not be able to carry her own children.

At the time of Oonagh’s birth, Heard was dating cinematographer Bianca Butti, but by December 2021, the pair had gone their separate ways.

During the defamation trial, ex-husband Johnny Depp alleged that Heard had relations with Twitter/X CEO Elon Musk and actor James Franco during the course of their marriage. But as far as the father’s identity, it has never been revealed.

Considering Heard mentioned that she had gone ahead with the surrogacy “on her own terms,” some have speculated that Oonagh may have been conceived using a sperm donor, but nothing has ever been confirmed to this effect.