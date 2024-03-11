Who is the ‘Love Is Blind’ ballerina?

In just four years, Netflix has put out a full six seasons of Love is Blind, alongside three separate international spin-offs. The series has been on a gradual rise since the start, and these days, it competes with some of the biggest reality dating shows out there.

Over the course of six separate seasons, viewers have been introduced to dozens of new reality favorites, some of whom enjoyed staying power long after their season stopped airing. The show’s recipe for success relies on casting interesting, dramatic, or unique participants to take part, and in the two years since she appeared on the program season 3’s own ballerina has remained a standout.

Who is Colleen Reed, Love is Blind‘s season 3 ballerina?

Season 3 of Love is Blind debuted on Netflix in October of 2022 and introduced viewers to a range of singles hailing from Dallas, Texas. Mixed in with the good ol’ boys and small business owners was Colleen Reed, one half of only two successful couplings from the season.

When most people think of season 3, their minds go straight to Bartise, who is broadly considered one of Love is Blind‘s premiere villains. But while Bartise was disrespecting the patient Nancy, Colleen was in the midst of falling for her own match — Matt Bolton, the then-27-year-old VP of Aerospace Manufacturing & Co.

Colleen and Matt were a delight to watch, as they fell in love and discovered a rich, genuine connection both inside the pods and out. It was Colleen’s mentions of her real-life career that really piqued viewers’ interest, however, after she revealed that she works professionally as a dancer. A ballerina, to be precise.

Colleen is a seasoned ballerina, at this point, after more than a decade of training and on-stage work. She’s currently in her fifth season with Ballet North Texas, and recently came off a run of Sleeping Beauty. Before she made the move to Dallas to dance with Ballet North Texas, Colleen honed her skills through years of training — working under some very impressive dancers — and even performed, a few years back, at Barcelona’s Centre de Dansa de Catalunya Gala.

In the years since she left Love is Blind behind, Colleen’s on-stage career has continued to thrive. She continues to appear in Ballet North Texas performances — often in prominent roles — even as she juggles a side career and a marriage with flawless grace and flexibility.