Tom Cruise cleans his plane in Top Gun: Maverick
Who is Tom Cruise dating?

His dating history, explained.
Jensen Bird
Jensen Bird
Published: May 28, 2024 06:52 am

The timeless movie and action star Tom Cruise has not only had a pretty high-profile life but also a high-profile dating history.

Since coming to screens everywhere in the 80s and starring in everything from The Outsiders to Top Gun to what feels like hundreds of Mission Impossible movies, the 61-year-old has been a heartthrob for a very long time.

One of his first public romances was with Rebecca De Mornay, his co-star in the film Risky Business. Though he had previously been linked to Heather Locklear and Melissa Gilbert, US Weekly reports that those were just flings compared to the couple’s two-year relationship.

The pair reportedly began dating in 1983 until they broke up somewhere around 1985, proving that on-screen chemistry can’t last forever.

Cruise went on to a brief fling with world-renowned superstar Cher. While it was brief, she has said that she was one of her top five favorite lovers.

After that, Cruise married his first wife, actress Mimi Rogers in 1987, only a year after they met at a Hollywood dinner party, according to InStyle. The couple divorced in 1990, the same year Tom Cruise Married his second wife, Nicole Kidman.

According to Cosmopolitan, hey met while filming Days of Thunder and immediately hit it off. They adopted two children together, Isabella and Connor. They divorced in 2001, citing irreconcilable differences, resulting in Nicole’s iconic post-divorce paparazzi shot.

He then connected with his Vanilla Sky co-star Penelope Cruz not long after his divorce from Kidman, making their red carpet debut in 2001. At the time there were reports that Cruz was the reason for Cruise’s divorce. The couple split in 2004.

Cruise dating General Hospital actress Nazanin Boniadi briefly between 2004 and 2005, before settling down with his third wife, Katie Holmes.

Starting in 2005, Holmes and Cruise had a rather iconic romance. Cruise jumped on a couch on Oprah just talking about Katie. The couple became engaged just a few months after making their relationship public and welcomed their first child together in 2006, according to InStyle. They got married later that year.

Sadly, Hollywood’s favorite couple divorced six years later. Tthe reason is rumored to be that Holmes wanted to protect their daughter Suri from Cruise’s devotion to Scientology. The Daily Mail recently confirmed that it’s been years since Cruise had any contact with his daughter.

Following his divorce, Cruise was linked to Orange is the New Black actress Laura Prepon in 2014, who denies rumors of their relationship. Later, he was allegedly dating his Mission Impossible co-star and Marvel actress Hayley Atwell in 2020. They were even seen together at Wimbledon in 2021.

As of December 2023, however, US Weekly confirmed that Tom Cruise has entered a relationship with 37-year-old Russian socialite Elsina Khayrova. The duo met earlier in 2023 at a party in London and have been inseparable ever since.

According to US Weekly, Khayrova is a socialite and model who lives in London. Her father, Rinat Khavyrova is a prominent member of the Russian Military Police. She’s very well-connected and divorced Russian Oligarch Dmitry Tsvetkov in 2022. He even shaded her to the press, implying that she’s a bit of a gold digger.

Despite their differences, she and her ex share two children, adding to the brood of kids Cruise has himself. Though she hasn’t posted about Cruise, Khavyrova is very active on her social media. Often posting outfit pictures, travels, and brand deals. Fans, snoopers, and people who wish they could be Tom’s next catch can snoop away.

