Who is Zach Lowe’s wife?

As seen in The Lowe Post on The Jump and NBA Countdown, Zach Lowe is one gem of a journalist and an excellent writer. But how does his personal life look alongside his illustrious career?

Dubbed by The Lead as “One of the Last True Sportswriter Heroes,” Zachariah Ulysses Lowe has had unparalleled contributions to sportswriting, especially in covering the NBA. But apart from being a prodigious writer, Zach Lowe is also an excellent speaker as seen in his podcast, The Lowe Post. While most sports podcasts focus on mustering hot takes, Lowe teaches fans schematics and matchups instead. And that has made him and his podcast a favorite among young NBA fans.

Born on Aug. 24, 1977, Lowe is 47 years old, but his illustrious career started when he was 26 years old in Aug. 2004. Surprisingly for his readers, the now-celebrated sportswriter began his journalism career as a crime, government, and courts reporter for his local Stamford Advocate. Lowe worked at Stamford for four years and then shifted to The American Lawyer for the following two years.

It wasn’t until 2010 that Zach Lowe truly hit his stride, launching the “Point Forward” NBA blog on Sports Illustrated and cementing his place as a leading voice in sports journalism. While his professional rise is well-documented online, Lowe has remained notoriously private about his personal life. Ironically, while it took him three jobs to find his career-defining moment, Lowe discovered the love of his life at his very first gig at the Stamford Advocate.

Zach Lowe’s wife

Zach Lowe served as a senior NBA writer for ESPN for 12 years until his lay-off in 2024, but he broke new ground as the first journalist in his family. His father, Terry Lowe, was a longtime mathematics teacher and swimming coach at Greenwich High School, while his mother, Joan, managed the household. Following a different path, Lowe’s younger sister, Sarah, became a clinical psychologist and Assistant Professor at Yale’s School of Public Health.

The newest addition to Zach’s family, his wife Vesna Jaksic, shares the same passion for journalism as her husband, albeit in a different niche. She is a strategic communications consultant and writer focusing on international affairs, human rights, and progressive non-profit organizations. Lowe met Jaksic, a Croatian native, sometime in the four years of his career at Stamford Advocate. The couple soon started dating and eventually married. They welcomed a daughter in Feb. 2015, but like to keep their personal lives private.

