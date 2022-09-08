Who plays Madisynn on Marvel’s ‘She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’?

A new character joined the cast of Disney Plus’ She-Hulk: Attorney at Law in the show’s latest episode, and fans are already obsessed.

Madisynn was an instant crowd favorite when she sauntered into She-Hulk‘s fourth episode. Unlike most of the recent additions to the Marvel series — like Wong and Emil Blonsky — Madisynn isn’t a cameo character from previous MCU releases. She’s brand-new, and audiences are already clamoring for more of the goofy brunette.

Who plays She-Hulk‘s Madisynn?

The woman behind Madisynn’s stellar She-Hulk performance is one Patty Guggenheim. Her stellar comedic timing and easy charm helped Guggenheim to quickly worm her way into fans’ hearts, a talent she mastered long ago. Guggenheim has been celebrated for her excellent comedic chops for years now, starting almost a decade back. She’s been involved in a number of projects over the years, but her tendency to appear in supporting or guest roles means that many people don’t recognize her, even if they’ve seen her before.

Fans of shows like Florida Girls will be well familiar with Guggenheim’s comedic chops. She played the role of Erica in the 2019 comedy series, bringing the same flavor of confident mess to the role that fans are starting to see in She-Hulk‘s Madisynn. Over the years, Guggenheim has lent her talent to a range of roles, typically of a comedic nature, including films like Milovat and Casa De Mi Padre. Her main focus has long been television, however, with more than a dozen roles under her belt so far.

Guggenheim has appeared largely in side roles in several big-name comedies, including 2 Broke Girls, Tosh.0, and The Middle. She even served as an occasional writer for some of her projects, like VH1’s Barely Famous. She’s also lent her voice to shows like Showbiz Show w/ David Spade, on which she plays the role of “David’s daughter,” and Brick Novaxʼs Diary, a comedy short that won the Grand Jury Prize for U.S. Short Film at Sundance 2011.

Guggenheim’s mark on Hollywood is still forming, but her role in She-Hulk already looks to be a game-changer. With so many people celebrating her performance, it seems likely that more is just around the corner for this talented actress.