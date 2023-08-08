Who was Bryan Randall? Sandra Bullock’s late partner, photographer, and model

With the tragic passing of Bryan Randall, the long-term partner of Oscar-winning actress Sandra Bullock, let’s take a look back at the photographer and model’s life prior to his battle with ALS culminating in this unfortunate loss.

Randall’s social media presence was fairly light despite his modeling work gracing the pages of international magazines at times. This left his persona in the public sphere outside his professional work relegated to largely those who knew him personally. However, Bullock has opened up in the past about what it was like to be his partner, calling Randall the “exact right parent” for her kids.

As Bullock explained on an episode of Jada Pinkett-Smith’s now-defunct Facebook show, Red Table Talk, back in 2021 (via E Online), Randall was thrust into the spotlight following his relationship with the actress going public. In addition, Bullock had only very recently finalized the paperwork for adopting her daughter Laila at the time. Rather than shirking away from the extra responsibility, Bullock said Randall, whom she called the “love of my life,” embraced the new role as a parental figure.

“His whole life had been unraveled because of me […] He was so happy, but he was scared. I’m a bulldozer. My life was already on the track and here’s this beautiful human being who doesn’t want anything to do with my life, but [is] the right human being to be there.”

A blended family anchored by a loving home

Describing Randall as a “saint” and a “very patient man,” Bullock added that he’s “the exact right parent to be in this position” as a mentor for her kids, which also includes another adopted child, Louis.

“He’s the example I would want my children to have […] I don’t always agree with him and he doesn’t always agree with me, but he is an example even when I don’t agree with him.”

In total, Bullock and Randall shared three kids together due to the latter having an older daughter of his own, as The Hollywood Reporter noted.

The pair actually met because Bullock hired Randall as a photographer for Louis’ birthday party back in 2015. Starting out as a model from Portland, Oregon, and working with high-end brands like Hugo Boss and Saint Laurent, Randall eventually transitioned to being a portrait and landscape photographer himself.

Randall’s life before meeting Bullock

Randall also studied acting for a short period of time at a school in Los Angeles called Anthony Meindl’s Actor Workshop but ultimately did not pursue a career in that field. However, he did bring to the world a daughter, Skyler, from a previous partner, according to the Hindustan Times.

Adding to the perceived suddenness of Randall’s death, at least from the public’s point of view, is the fact that Randall kept his battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), aka Lou Gehrig’s disease, private. As a statement signed by Randall’s “loving family” explained, the model-turned-photographer passed away “peacefully” Saturday following this three-years-long personal battle with the disease (via KOIN):

“Bryan chose early to keep his journey with ALS private and those of us who cared for him did our best to honor his request. We are immensely grateful to the tireless doctors who navigated the landscape of this illness with us and to the astounding nurses who became our roommates, often sacrificing their own families to be with ours […] At this time we ask for privacy to grieve and to come to terms with the impossibility of saying goodbye to Bryan.”

Randall’s family has requested that fans and supporters make donations to the ALS Association and the Massachusetts General Hospital instead of sending flowers, according to People.