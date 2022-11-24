Why are the Sinclair Oil Corporation’s dinosaurs in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade?

The 2022 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade features all manner of characters from across popular culture, with this year’s boasting balloons designed after Bluey, Greg Heffley from Diary of Wimpy Kid, a Minion, Papa Smurf, Goku, Smokey the Bear, SpongeBob SquarePants, and The Mandalorian‘s Grogu.

But amongst them you’ll likely spot a pair of adorable green dinosaurs. These sauropods are secretly one of the longest-running traditions in the parade with a history stretching back almost sixty years. So, who are they and why are they so beloved?

The Sinclair Oil Corporation

via HF Sinclair

On May 1 1916 Harry F. Sinclair founded the Sinclair Oil Corporation in New York. This combined eleven existing petroleum companies into one and, based on the then-accepted belief that oil deposits were formed from the dead bodies of dinosaurs, they chose a green Apatosaurus (then known as a Brontosaurus) as their logo in 1930.

From that point on dinosaurs became a mainstay of the company’s marketing, using the Brontosaurus as the centrepiece of their advertising, sales promotions and product labels. The company sponsored the dinosaur exhibit at the 1933 Chicago World’s Fair, going to on to run exhibitions with large-scale dinosaur models at other major events. These sculptures were hugely popular attractions, with the company going so far as to sail them down the Hudson River for exhibit at the 1964 New York World’s Fair.

History with the Thanksgiving Day Parade

Via HF Sinclair

A year prior to that the company began construction of a parade balloon in the shape of its logo, with designer Manfred Bass aiming for the scientific proportions of a real dinosaur. The result – nicknamed Dino – was impressive enough to be selected as the lead balloon in the 1963 Macy’s Parade.

From then on Dino became a regular feature, reappearing in every parade from then until 1977. To honor this balloon’s long service, it was inducted as an honorary member of the Museum of Natural History and put on display inside. Following this, the legendary balloon was placed into storage in the mid-1980s. A reinflation attempt was attempted in 2005, though by this time Dino could no longer hold air and was cut up into swatches.

We don’t know what happened to those swatches, but it sounds like an ignominious end to a small but important piece of Americana.

Reappearance for the modern parades

Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images

Almost forty years after Dino made his grand appearance in 1963 the Sinclair Oil Corporation decided it was time for their mascot to rejoin the fun. In 2015 a new Dino was constructed to honor the company’s 100th birthday, with Macy’s Parade Vice President fondly comparing the new design to the original: “he has more character. His head is turned, his neck is bent, and so is his tail.”

Since then Dino’s family has been steadily growing. In 2018 Dino paraded alongside three Baby Dinos popping out of eggs and repeated the feat in 2019. After a break due to COVID regulations Dino returned in style this time with a Baby Dino balloon at his side.

That’s the 2015 Dino’s last appearance, but now the 2022 parade will introduce the world to a brand new dino showing him giving a ride to one of his children. This also marks Sinclair Oil’s purchase by Hollyfrontier, with the company now renamed HF Sinclair. But at least with all those changes they know better than to screw around with their beloved dinosaur mascot.

So there you have it, a rich six decades of dinosaur balloons gently floating through the Manhattan streets. Enjoy the parade, and keep an eye out for Dino!

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will be broadcast live on NBC and Peacock from 9 a.m. ET. to noon.