Why is Noah Schnapp’s presence in Forbes 30 under 30 list sparking backlash?

2023 is certainly not shaping up to be his year now, is it?

Forbes’ yearly “30 under 30” list of inspiring and bright young individuals is here. Like always, some names are readily accepted while others became topics of debate. But while Matt Rife’s inclusion in the list also isn’t giving many happy vibes, it’s Noah Schnapp’s name that’s sparked off a fresh wave of backlash.

Let’s break it one brick at a time, shall we? So, what drives Forbes’ decision to pick certain individuals under 30 to add it to this renowned list? Well, as answered by the publication, their panel of expert judges evaluates the candidates on a “variety of factors, including (but not limited to) funding, revenue, social impact, scale, inventiveness, and potential.”

Why is the inclusion of Noah Schnapp, one of the stars of Netflix’s hit Stranger Things, getting so much negative reception?

For starters, a few have pointed out how Schnapp, compared to the rest of the actors on the list, has nothing lined up apart from the next season of Stranger Things.

name a noah schnapp project outside of stranger things pic.twitter.com/koFhGCZgPD https://t.co/AoQT4IDVVS — ★ (@DICKDOH) November 28, 2023

But the real anger directed at his selection is the result of the fresh controversy the 19-year-old sparked just days ago, which even had a few social media users demanding his removal from Stranger Things season 5 — his comments on the Israel-Gaza war. Whether it was his very vocal pro-Israel stance or the viral TikTok video of him and his friends in a cafe, giving “Zionism is sexy” stickers to customers, it all led to major backlash.

Though the actor has kept mum since Oct. 11, 2023, with his social media handles bereft of any new posts, the viral above-mentioned TikTok video coupled with the firing of Melissa Barrera from Scream 7 (with Jenna Ortega leaving as well for reportedly different reasons) and Susan Sarandon being dropped by her agency for criticizing Israel kept his words fresh in memories.

Now, his addition to the Forbes “30 under 30” list has renewed the heated conversation that never really cooled down in the first place — why is one individual allowed to have and express their polarizing opinion, while others suffer the consequences for doing the same?