Why is Twitter calling Zoë Kravitz a predator?

New discourse has erupted on Twitter in response to the debacle at the 2022 Academy Awards, and this time The Batman‘s Zoë Kravitz is in the hot seat.

In the wake of the slap seen around the world, Kravitz joined a number of other big names — like Jim Carrey, Kathy Griffin, and James Corden — in condemning Will Smith’s actions. She shared her takeaway via a pair of Instagram posts, one displaying the dress she wore to the event itself, and one showcasing her fit for the after-party. In the caption to the first post, Kravitz presented “a picture of my dress at the award show where we are apparently assaulting people on stage now.”

The caption for Kravitz’s second dig at Smith was similarly structured, noting next to an image of herself in a stunning white dress that it was for “the party after the award show -where we are apparently screaming profanities and assaulting people on stage now.”

94th Annual Academy Awards Red Carpet 1 of 30

Click to skip ' ';

' ';

' ';



' ';

' ';

' ';



' ';

' ';

' ';



' ';

' ';

' ';



' ';

' ';

' ';



' ';

' ';

' ';



' ';

' ';

' ';



' ';

' ';

' ';



' ';

' ';

' ';

' ';

' ';

Click to zoom

In the wake of Kravitz’s criticism, accusations of Kravitz’s supposed history as a “predator” began arising on the platform, as people dug through old interviews to find dirt on the 33-year-old actress.

Accusations of predatory behavior appear to stem exclusively from a 2013 V magazine interview. The interview took place following Kravitz’s involvement in After Earth, a film she acted in alongside Smith and his then 14-year-old son, Jaden. 24 at the time, Kravitz is quoted by Just Jared as having praised Jaden Smith’s maturity on set, noting that “There were moments that I was hanging out with Jaden and thinking, I can’t believe you’re 14, I have to check myself, like what I say to you.” She went on to say that the young Jaden was “so much cooler than I am” before calling him “handsome” and saying “I was always like ‘When you’re older, you know, we’ll hangout… Nope, that’s inappropriate, you’re 14.'”

It is the final quote from this interview, in particular, that is fueling people’s criticism of Kravitz online. They are pointing to the sidelong comment as proof that Kravitz is a predator, and thus has no right to comment on Smith’s behavior during the award show.

Tweets calling Kravitz out for the nearly decade-old interview quickly took over Twitter, pushing the actress’ name to trend in the early hours of March 30. Discourse around the issue is very much split, as people clash over whether the comments from Kravitz are enough to cancel her.

A number of people are rooting for Kravitz to face consequences, at least from the grand jury of the internet, for her 2013 comments.

The crazy thing about this “Zoe Kravitz being a predator” storyline is that the victim was with Will Smith’s son Jaden.



So the fact she’s throwing shade at Will should be seen in a whole new light. Something clearly took place behind the scenes and she’s bitter about it. https://t.co/sU0A01f2PD — ⚡️ (@nickitellem) March 29, 2022

Zoe Kravitz should have kept quiet, now she's being outed as a predator, previously being in a relationship with a domestic abuser and being besties with a sexual predator. What a time to be alive. Pots calling kettles, logs in eyes. — 🇯🇲 (@_afro_politan) March 29, 2022

Not surprised that Zoe Kravitz is speaking against Will Smith. She was Jaden Smith's predator and is friends with an abuser, Alexander Wang. pic.twitter.com/8ieaTso6Ar — 𝕭𝕲 (@prettybaddie27) March 29, 2022

Kravitz detractors are also pointing out that the 33-year-old actress remains friends with designer Alexander Wang, who has been accused on multiple occasions of sexual harassment and assault. Wang has denied the accusations against him, but many continue to believe that accusations of groping and harassment are true. Kravitz and Wang have been pictured together on several occasions — including in 2020 after several of the accusations had come to light — but it is unclear if the two remain close.

Your not so friendly reminder that Zoë Kravitz is still friends with Alexander Wang, a man who has sexually abused and drugged dozens of people. Hypocrite much? pic.twitter.com/DQixZO0JSv — Brenda M. ✨🌻 (@fraisierdesbois) March 30, 2022

a little funny that zoe kravitz has so much to say about the “violent assault” at the oscars but it’s crickets for her bestie alexander wang the serial predator? pic.twitter.com/gRy1qr8Txb — ciggy spencer (@obeliskfairy) March 29, 2022

The other half of Twitter is very much in disagreement. They’re accusing naysayers of manufacturing drama, noting that Kravitz recently starred in The Batman alongside Robert Pattinson, and her reputation remained untarnished until hours ago. They want to know why, if people were so pressed about her Jaden Smith comments, they didn’t care a few months ago, when her name was trending for a different reason. This camp of people firmly believes the accusations are only being raised now because she criticized Smith, not because people actually care about her “predatory” behavior.

the way everyone had so much tea on zoe kravitz but they were silent because she was loved by everyone and she is the IT girl of twitter…major example of selective cancel culture. — Norman f*cking rockwell (@melodramaswift1) March 30, 2022

They also noted that Kravitz called her own comments “inappropriate” during the interview, pointing to this as evidence that she didn’t actually do anything wrong.

Im all for calling out predators but Zoe Kravitz literally finished that comment by saying what she was saying was inappropriate correcting herself as usual people on this app can't seem to comprehend that — Ché (@che___xo) March 30, 2022

There is also a large portion of the internet that is simply watching the drama unfold with a certain sense of grim fascination. Pointing out the suddenness of Kravitz’s rise and fall in the eyes of the internet, they are simply staggered by the impossibly complex whims of the web.

I have never seen someone go from the darling of the internet to dragged back and forth like a ragdoll and tossed into the fire like as quickly as zoe kravitz. y'all really ethered her into the dust. pic.twitter.com/DDQPEkS7Pi — chris evans (@notcapnamerica) March 30, 2022

Nothing will ever beat how quickly the internet will switch up on someone. Yesterday Zoe Kravitz was the sexiest woman ever and today she has to beat predator allegations. — Dedee 🥀 (@thoughtfulbae) March 29, 2022

Zoe Kravitz: “I guess we assault people on stage now”



Twitter within 20 minutes: “Zoe, quick question for you, how long have you been fucking Jaden Smith”



shit is hilariously fucked up. pic.twitter.com/0ux9UMRdxh — 🛀Joe DoubleU🛁 (@JoeDouble__U) March 30, 2022

The internet still seems thoroughly split on the fresh Kravitz drama. Many seem fully willing to cancel her over her criticism of Smith, paired with her comments about the youngest Smith son, but others are lining up to adamantly support her. Kravitz herself has yet to comment on the backlash her Instagram posts have prompted, leaving the world to breathlessly await the next step in this year’s unending Oscars drama.