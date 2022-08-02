Why Johnny Depp’s legal team tried to bring up Amber Heard’s deceased friend, explained

The jury of this year’s Depp Heard Defamation Trial, which dominated headlines throughout this spring, may have returned a favorable verdict for plaintiff Johnny Depp but thousands of court documents unsealed this weekend are proving the fallout from the case is far from over.

The Daily Beast has revealed that over 6,000 previously sealed documents from the trial have now been made public and while it remains to be seen if they will affect Heard’s appeal of the verdict, many facts of the case revealed in them do not reflect positively when it comes to the alleged maneuvering of Depp and his legal team. Among one of the more shocking allegations is the fact that Depp’s deep reportedly tried to introduce a series of statements made by Heard’s sister Whitney Henriquez regarding a deceased friend of Heard.

The Daily Beasts reports that Henriquez’s deposition of February 3, 2022, is included among the newly unsealed court documents. Depp’s attorneys asked Henriquez a series of questions about an individual identified as “Logan”. The individual, who was a friend of Heard, died in an auto accident as a teenager. His death was said to have devastated the then-teenaged Heard.

Attorneys from Depp’s team asked Henriquez whether or not Heard and Logan had been involved with each other romantically and if they had ever fought. Henriquez answered that they had not after which the attorneys allegedly insinuated that Heard was with Logan on the day of his death and may have even been driving the car, a question Henriquez refuted. Depp’s attorney’s pressed on, asking if Heard had her license suspended because of the accident. Henriquez answered, “It had nothing to do with that.” In addition, she stated that Heard had never hit or slapped her or thrown anything at her, saying, “I never said I was subjected to any violence because of Amber.”