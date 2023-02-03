Will Burger King collaborate with Daft Punk? TikTok fans have a reason to stay hopeful

Burger King has been enjoying some free advertising since a catchy new TV spot dropped earlier in the NFL football season, and consumers started losing their minds over the Whopper, arguably the best burger that has ever existed. While TikTok users have made the commercial a trending sensation, Daft Punk might just turn out to be the biggest beneficiary of the trend, which has seen their song in nearly every version.

The commercial, which appeared on Burger King’s official YouTube in November of last year, has seen over a million views with its highly creative lyrics, “Whopper, whopper, whopper, whopper, junior, double, triple whopper.” It’s not known whether the lyricist popped a blood vessel coming up with those words, but it’s so repetitive that the song finds a way to climb up in the brain and stay there rent-free, which is every marketer’s dream come true.

That song has since been remixed into “Bohemian Rhapsody” by Queen, “Bad Romance” by Lady Gaga, and even “Flowers” by Miley Cyrus. However, one version has risen to the top as a fan favorite, with TikTokers tagging the burger chain and making sure they notice. Daft Punk’s “Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger” wins by a landslide, and even Burger King itself has commented.

With all of the attention BK’s new song was getting, the restaurant had to come back with something for the consumers. So, they pulled all their brainpower back together to come up with a video that lets all the TikTokers know they are listening, and they’re trying.

Viral trends have a way of spawning in all different creative ways, but the Daft Punk version remained on everyone’s mind as they took the win hands down.

“Gotta do the daft punk one,” TikToker thescullygram replied.

“That daft punk remix has been living in my head rent-free for days,” TikToker Noxrame replied.

“Please, for the love of God, the Daft Punk remix has to be put out in an official ad,” TikToker Velasoraptor demanded.

What’s most phenomenal about Daft Punk’s remix is that it goes with just about anything with just a little sync adjustment.

Just don’t forget the original as most BK fans won’t let that happen.

With the song streaming now on Spotify, it has become a very real sensation. It made football fans hungry for a Whopper during the season. Why not start making music fans hungry when they’re simply trying to listen to their music?