Will Smith has found a curious way to reflect on that viral Chris Rock slap

It’s hard to believe it’s been three whole years since the notorious Oscars slap — three years since Will Smith made an enemy of Chris Rock and most of Hollywood. So, what has the film star learned after having all this time to reflect?

Smith, 56, was essentially canceled in 2022 after storming on stage and slapping the night’s host, Chris Rock, for making a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. Since then, it’s mostly been radio silence. We did see Will return for a fourth Bad Boys, and he’ll also be back for a sequel to one of the most forgettable movies of the late 2000s, but he’s mostly kept his head down and stayed away from the public’s attention — until now that is.

Will Smith addresses the Oscars slap in his latest album

That’s right, the actor has made a surprising return to the music scene with a brand new album almost 20 years to the day since his last release. The new album is called Based on a True Story and in it Smith wastes no time addressing the altercation between him and Rock. The very first line of the opening track titled, “Int. Barbershop – Day” references the aftermath of the slap.

At the start of the song, a voice is heard saying, “Will Smith is canceled,” from there it continues, with the various artists featured on the track echoing the thoughts that many people shared in the wake of the viral moment. At one point another voice asks, “who the f*** Will Smith think he is?” before saying: “I ain’t never going to forgive him for that s*** he did.”

Later in the song there are more direct references to the incident, “Him and Jada both crazy, girl, what you talkin’ bout?/ You better keep his wife’s name out of your mouth.” Someone also asks if Smith gave the Oscar back before saying, “you know they only made him do that s*** because he’s Black.”

The references to the incident continue into the second track, “You Lookin’ for Me” where he raps about being back on top, “Even though I won’t get nominated.” Both songs acknowledge the criticisms thrown at Smith during that period but also seem to be clapping back at his detractors who wanted to see him canceled.

The Oscars slap has deeply affected Will Smith’s career

For those who need their memories jogged, Chris Rock, who was hosting the ceremony, made a joke directed at Smith’s wife, Jada, in which he referenced her shaved head. While the joke got a chuckle out of the crowd, including Will himself, Jada seemed less than pleased. Seeing his wife’s reaction, Will stormed the stage and slapped the host before returning to his seat and yelling, “keep my wife’s name out of your f***ing mouth!”

This was the same year Smith won his first Oscar, although his actions that night overshadowed his achievement and saw the actor banned from the ceremony while his career took a bit of a nosedive. He did later apologize to Rock but it seems his actions that night had a greater impact on his career than anyone could have expected.

