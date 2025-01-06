‘Wish her no ill will’: Meghan Markle’s estranged father breaks silence after Duchess’ return to Instagram and Netflix

Meghan Markle is making a grand entry into 2025 — after keeping a low profile for the most part of 2024 — with the launch of her new Instagram page and the upcoming release of her Netflix cooking show With Love, Meghan. Her return to the spotlight also signals the anticipated interviews from her estranged family, specifically her father Thomas Markle Sr., who once again shared his hope for a reunion.

The former Hollywood lighting director has been a constant figure in past interviews about the Duchess of Sussex, in which he mostly criticized her for allegedly forsaking her own family after she married Prince Harry in May 2018. Now, following months of silence, he’s back at it again, talking about how he wants the Markle family to forgive and forget and be whole again.

Meghan’s dad is planning a possible move to Thailand to escape the “drama”

Thomas shared with the Mail on Sunday‘s Carolyn Graham that he is leaving the cliffside house in Rosarito, Mexico he’s called home for ten years, to escape the “awful drama of recent years.” He said he is seeking a “fresh start” abroad in the hope of living out his remaining years in peace.

“I am ready for a change. I have felt stuck in a rut for some time, and I am ready to meet new people and experience kindness,” the 80-year-old said as he disposed of unwanted items from his home and carefully packed up treasured photos of Meghan during her youth in a plastic bag for protection, storing them in boxes for safekeeping.

Meghan's dad is begging her 'to end their fued' ahead of his 80th birthday.

Thomas Markle staged photos days before her wedding for money and passed on a private letter she wrote to him to the press.

He has also constantly bashed Meghan at any given chance.

She owes him nothing. pic.twitter.com/h2cCiWiDFB — Lorraine King (@lorrainemking) June 23, 2024

Thomas hasn’t decided yet where to relocate, although south-east Asia appeals to him because it’s a “place of culture and beauty” where “the people are so kind and welcoming” as well as “respectful to older people.”

While he didn’t exactly expand on the exact drama that left him wanting a change, it’s no secret that he has a strained relationship with his daughter ever since he staged paparazzi photos ahead of her wedding to Harry. Meghan later told Oprah Winfrey in 2021 that his goal was to stir up drama, though he lied about it when she confronted him. It became tabloid fodder and led to Thomas bailing out on the ceremony, with then Prince Charles walking his daughter partly down the aisle instead.

Thomas Markle, “Father” of #MeghanMarkle :



~ “The whole thing was a plan to mess up the wedding, I was just part of it, basically” (Sunrise TV, Australia)



~ “The Royals owe me” (Entertainment Tonight, USA) pic.twitter.com/0NphmSMP0U — DEE 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆 (@duchessofpoms) June 23, 2024

However, Thomas clarified that he’s “not running away” but “going in search of a more positive life” while alluding to the release of the trailer for With Love, Meghan. “Every day I see something about Meghan. This week it has been the new TV show,” he said.

Thomas reiterated that the door is “always open” to his estranged daughter

Thomas also walked down memory lane while brooding over old photos of the Duchess, sharing “There were good times. She was a good girl.” He added that while he doesn’t “like some of the things” Meghan has done, “he will always love her” and that his door “is always open to her.”

“I love her and that will never change. I love all my children,” he continued. Sadly, Thomas has yet to meet his grandkids, Prince Archie, 5, and Princess Lilibet, 3, and also has yet to personally meet his son-in-law. It’s something that he hopes would one day happen, as he confessed, “I wish her no ill-will. My dream is that one day I could bring my whole family together, like a ‘normal’ family.” Interestingly, his interview comes amid Meghan’s return to social media and following the release of the trailer for her new Netflix series, which has been making waves on the Royal news for several days now.

