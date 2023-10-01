With no dumbbells in sight, Dwayne Johnson decides to improvise and use his 5 year-old daughter to get some reps in

It’s remarkable that Dwayne Johnson even finds the time to work out on an almost-daily basis considering the number of pies he keeps his fingers embedded in at all times, but the actor and producer has shown that he’s not above improvising when there aren’t any dumbbells close at hand.

In addition to being one of the most popular and highest-paid stars in Hollywood that’s also got a handful of projects lined up at any given time on either side of the camera, the 51 year-old is also the co-owner of the XFL football league that was recently announced for a merger, not to mention his involvement in his Teremana tequila brand and ZOA energy drink.

If that didn’t stretch his time thin enough, then we can’t forget that he’s also a doting husband and loving father to three daughters, with his 5 year-old coming in handy during a recent family outing, allowing The Rock to get his reps in while still ensuring he was spending plenty of quality time with the clan.

In what could turn out to be another positive to balance work, life, and weights all at once, Johnson’s daughter will inevitably get heavier as the years go by, thus increasing the amount of resistance required to complete his on-the-go bicep curls. As they say, it’s a win-win situation for all involved.

That being said, you’ve got to wonder how anybody within close proximity of the Johnson family reacted when they causally spot one of the most famous faces on the planet treating his kid as a free weight, even if it’s all in the name of fun.