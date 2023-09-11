Dwayne Johnson states a convincing case for being cast as Voldemort in the ‘Harry Potter’ reboot nobody asked for

If the prospect of Dwayne Johnson being cast as one of the most iconic literary creations that Warner Bros. owns the rights to sounds ludicrous, then let’s not overlook the fact he was once under consideration to play Willy Wonka when Tim Burton was cobbling Charlie and the Chocolate Factory together.

Then again, there are some similarities between a near-omnipotent titan who commands an army with a penchant for the color green to do his bidding and Harry Potter‘s arch-nemesis Lord Voldemort, even though it would be exponentially more difficult to smell what The Rock was cooking if the man himself was forced to go without a nose.

Photo via Warner Bros

Either way, should the incoming episodic reboot not a single soul asked for be making a concerted attempt to move as far away from Ralph Fiennes’ chilling take on the black-cloaked baddie as humanly possible, then a recent Instagram upload from Johnson has stated a convincing case that he should at the very least be under consideration to play Professor Quirrell when Max gets around to turning Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone into its first of at least seven proposed seasons.

Better than any audition tape, Johnson’s two young daughters have effectively cut out the middlemen and delivered a proof-of-concept for their old man’s theoretical turn as Tom Riddle by plastering a supplementary face on the back of his head, which has now been relayed to the hundreds of millions of followers the actor and producer boasts on the platform.

If WB wants to differentiate its Harry Potter series from the eight-film saga that came before it, then hiring The Rock as Voldemort would be one hell of a way to go about it.