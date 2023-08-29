‘It would be fun, but I have no idea if they’ll do it’: The star of an iconic franchise that ended in style, got disastrously spun off, and is getting a reboot nobody asked for open to a legacy sequel

There are some franchise that end and then receive the rare distinction of being left alone, but Harry Potter is much too valuable for Warner Bros. to ever consider letting that happen for so much of a second.

Even though the initial eight-film series ended on a near-perfect note with Deathly Hallows Part 2, the call was made to stretch a slim fictional textbook originally written for charity into five whole blockbuster movies, even if the chances are very slim that Fantastic Beasts will be able to make it past three following the dismal performance of The Secrets of Dumbledore.

Naturally, an episodic reboot is in the works at Max because Harry Potter must exist in live-action apparently, never mind the ongoing whispers that a legacy sequel drawing its cues from The Cursed Child could yet come to fruition. It shouldn’t, but star Bonnie Wright admitted on Michael Rosenbaum’s Inside of You podcast that she’s not entirely against the idea.

“The biggest question everyone wants to know is if they are going to be making a TV/film version of it. I don’t know. It would be pretty fun because it’s really about the children. It’s not about our characters, so it wouldn’t be a massive role. It would really be about these kids and the new generation. It would be fun, but I have no idea if they’ll do it.”

Having already concluded, been dusted off, spun off to incredibly mediocre results, and then become the subject of the do-over nobody wanted or asked for, it would be overkill to get the gang back together for a ninth Harry Potter. And yet, given WB’s proclivity for profit above creativity, don’t rule it out by any stretch.