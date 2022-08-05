Woody Harrelson penned a sweet and funny ode to his baby doppelgänger

Imagine carrying a child for nine months, giving birth to your beautiful baby daughter, finally getting to stare into her eyes … and seeing none other than Woody Harrelson staring back at you. Well, maybe not exactly like that — but one Northern Ireland woman went recently went viral after tweeting out a side-by-side comparison of the 61-year-old actor and her adorable, yet strangely Harrelson-esque daughter, and got the attention of Harrelson himself.

“OK but how does our daughter look like Woody Harreslon,” tweeted Dani Grier Mulvenna on Wednesday. And you have to admit, the resemblance is kinda uncanny!

— Dani Grier Mulvenna (@DanielleKGrier) August 3, 2022

After Grier Mulvenna’s tweet went viral, the following day, Harrelson shared a screenshot of the tweet to his Instagram page, writing a sweet ode to the child, whose name is Cora.

“Ode to Cora — you’re an adorable child,” Harrelson wrote. “Flattered to be compared. You have a wonderful smile. I just wish I had your hair.”

But hey, at least he’s still winning in the teeth department!

Before Harrelson commented, Cora’s mom shared an update proving that her child doesn’t always look like the True Detective actor.

“Cora says, thank you all so much for the likes and retweets and also that she doesn’t always look like Woody Harreslon,” she wrote. “It’s just that when she does … she really, really does.”

— Dani Grier Mulvenna (@DanielleKGrier) August 3, 2022

Can’t argue with that. But maybe a DNA test wouldn’t be out of the question, just to be safe?