‘WTF’: Fans shocked Stan Lee’s up-for-sale home houses a famous Spider-Man meme

Marvel mastermind Stan Lee died in 2018, but he continues to find himself in the news, now thanks to the Web-Head-related items found in his home that’s now listed on the market. So, Spider-Man fans, now is your chance to make meme history!

Recommended Videos

Lee carved his name into comic book history after his decades-long achievements as a creator and face of the Marvel Comics brand. In the latter years of his life, he found an additional degree of fame by cameoing in 44 Marvel movies. It became a highlight for viewers, who wondered how Lee would be utilized in these various stories – if even for the briefest moments.

Now, six years after his death, his daughter J.C. Lee put his luxury mansion up for sale. The Los Angeles-based property stretches across 5,285 square feet and is nestled in the prestigious Bird Streets neighborhood. So, how many pennies would this marvelous mansion set back a potential buyer? A cool $8.8 million, which should be nothing between (rich) friends.

Homes of Celebs shared photos of Lee’s previous humble abode and the first thing Marvel fans noticed were the amazing decorations in the foyer. Three life-size statues of Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man – standing in different spots almost looking at each other – welcome guests. Naturally, this reminded the internet of the now-famous Spider-Man pointing meme, which was also recreated by Maguire, Andrew Garfield, and Tom Holland in the press for Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Image via ABC

X lit up with various posts from fans who couldn’t help but comment on Lee’s choice of decor. One user used a crying-laughing emoji and simply wrote: “WTF.” Others asked if anyone was fronting the cash for them to buy the home. Another hilarious X commentator asked the question that everyone must have been thinking too: Did Lee ever dress up as the fourth Spider-Man?

https://twitter.com/melly10101/status/1865764230617538561

While the house’s price falls on the more expensive side of real estate, there’s no disputing the rich history of the home. In addition to the Spider-Man statues, there’s also a cozy theater room, which features seats for up to 10 guests. One has to wonder how many Marvel Cinematic Universe movies Lee screened in the house.

It will be interesting to see who ends up purchasing Lee’s mansion, since it’s out of the average person’s budget. Perhaps a diehard and affluent Marvel fan might want to live in the same home as their hero or a famous celeb might decide it’s the perfect Hollywood home to settle down in. Time will tell.

In terms of Maguire’s Spider-Man, there have been calls to see him swing back into action after Spider-Man: No Way Home. According to Thomas Haden Church, who played the Sandman in Spider-Man 3 and might have more insight than most, it could happen. Speaking to ComicBook.com, he said, “I think Sam [Raimi] is gonna do another Spider-Man with Tobey [Maguire].”

If not Spider-Man 4, there’s always the chance that Maguire’s Spidey could show up in Marvel’s Secret Wars film, which is rumored to be a multiversal epic. Until then, though, we’ll just have to enjoy the images of the life-size versions of him in Lee’s mansion.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy