‘Yes to the DRESS!’: Lily Collins is teaching Emily what glam really means with a gorgeous busty, high-slit gold shimmer dress

Lily Collins has worn many head-turning outfits in her life, whether on the red carpet or the Netflix hit show Emily in Paris, where her fashionista character tests out every no-no in Parisian fashion. Unlike her character, the actress stunned on the red carpet with a bold gold shimmer dress.

Recommended Videos

Throughout the four Netflix seasons, Emily in Paris received a lot of criticism and became one of the top love-to-hate shows of the present day. Aside from the eye-rolling drama and the overly used love triangle, the next complaint concerns fashion. Emily Cooper, an American expat living in Paris, shows her roots in every single second as she dresses exactly like an American living in the City of Lights, with flashy, colorful outfits that don’t match the real vibe of the fashionable city.

Emily in Paris will come back for season 5, but there’s no need to fret. While Collins plays Emily to perfection, in real life, she could teach her character a thing or two about fashion and her latest head-turning look proves that.

Lily Collins makes the devil wear Vivienne Westwood

Photo by Neil Mockford/WireImage

On Dec. 1, Lily Collins left her London play Barcelona for a different event. She joined several other celebs for a glam night at Sir Elton John’s The Devil Wears Prada: The Musical premiere. The stage play, which takes place at the Dominion Theater, stars Vanessa Williams in the leading role of Miranda Priestly.

When it comes to Lily Collins, the devil wears Vivienne Westwood. The actress wore a bold, busty off-the-shoulder gold shimmery gown, which embraced her wrists while showing off a generous cleavage and a high slit. Collins made it a “date night” with her husband, Charlie McDowell, and she looked absolutely breathtaking in the classic design.

“The devil wears… Vivienne Westwood. We had a beautiful night at the Opening Night Gala for [The Devil Wears Prada: The Musical], in support of the [Elton John] AIDS Foundation. No better way to spend a night off than celebrating more fantastic West End theatre for a cause. An absolutely stunning show and stellar cast…”

She completed the look with gold strappy sandals and didn’t lean into accessories, keeping her hair in a straight short bob and subtle makeup with a nude lip and highlighted eyebrows. This might’ve been one of her best looks ever and it’s a collab with her designer Andrew Mukamal, the person behind her recent styles promoting Emily in Paris season 4. The two worked together to subtly embody character dressing for the press tour and if there’s something Mukamal can do well is character dressing.

The celeb stylist has been behind two iconic press tours that involved this new red carpet trend for press tours: Zoe Kravitz’s The Batman, where she opted for leather and black outfits to highlight her Catwoman character, and the iconic Barbie tour, where Margot Robbie embodied the famous doll in different moments of fashion.

Lily Collins truly dazzled in the classic Vivienne Westwood design and proved she really understands glamour, something she could teach her character Emily in the upcoming season.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy