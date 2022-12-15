Yes, you can buy enough Trump Cards to go to the Trump Gala Dinner. Here’s how.

Donald Trump is making headlines for the release of his NFT trading cards, the latest way he’s trying to convince his diehard supporters to spend their money on his latest business venture. For context, an NFT, also known as a non-fungible token, is a unique digital file that the purchaser uses blockchain technology to buy, sell, and trade with other owners.

On Dec.15, Trump shared the news about the trading card collection on his Truth social media account. In the post, the former United States president revealed that these cards, selling for $99, will include “amazing art” based on his life and career. Although it is still being determined how some of these visuals are related to Trump’s so-called life and career, a few shown on the Collect Trump Cards site showcase the 76-year-old dressed as an astronaut, a Nascar driver, and a superhero.

To make matters even more interesting, Trump’s site disclosed that individuals who purchase 45 digital trading cards for $4,455 are instantly guaranteed an invite to a gala with him and his guests in South Florida. Guests at the gala will experience a luxury dinner served by a highly qualified chef, photo opportunities with Trump, a presentation, and live music. To top it off, they will get a customized wine glass.

On the FAQ page of the site, it reveals that buyers would be given 45 entries in sweepstakes to win other prizes in addition to the dinner. The list includes meet and greets, golfing with Trump, an individual or group zoom meeting, signed memorabilia, etc.

The website copy reads, “Purchase 45 Digital Trading Cards today and get a guaranteed ticket to attend the Gala Dinner with Trump in South Florida. You will also receive 45 entries into the sweepstakes and 45 Digital Trading Cards.”

In that same column, it expanded more details about the gala. In answer to the question “when and where is the Gala dinner?” The site claims that the event will be “in South Florida,” and that purchasers of the 45 trading cards will be given 30 days notice so that they may properly plan their trip. It also shares that the guests are solely responsible for their travel expenses.

The site states, “The location will be in South Florida. We will give you at least 30 day’s notice to plan your trip. All costs and expenses associated with the Live Event made available to Digital Trading Card owners including, but not limited to, all federal, state, and local taxes, air and ground transportation, gratuities, airline luggage charges, incidentals, upgrades, insurance, service charges, and other misc. travel expenses are the sole and exclusive responsibility of those that attend the Gala Dinner (Black Tie is optional).”

Since then, no additional information has been released to the general public. Incidentally, there are no refunds.