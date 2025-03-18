‘You be careful…’: Diddy delivers ominous warning to Kanye West in leaked prison phone call

With their combined powers of Nazism and crimes against women, they could be unstoppable!

It’s safe to say neither Diddy nor Kanye West have had a great year. In Sept. 2024 Diddy was arrested on charges of racketeering, sex trafficking by force, and transportation for purposes of prostitution and is currently incarcerated in Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center as he awaits trial.

Kanye isn’t being held somewhere against his will, but we imagine his friends and family sometimes wish he was after repeated meltdowns that have seen him praise Hitler, identify as a Nazi, and parade his wife around practically naked before the world’s press. Then again, awful as all that is, Diddy is potentially facing decades behind bars, so Kanye’s at least in a more enviable position.

All of which makes it curious that, in a prison phone call from Diddy to Kanye obtained by The Shade Room, Diddy is the one giving Kanye some cryptic and ominous career advice. After optimistically beginning “‘When I get out there” (technically that should be an “if”, Diddy) he instructs Kanye: “I need to see you back on that stage, f*****g actually rapping and f*****g performing and everything. I be dreaming of that s**t!”

But, delivering a sweet spoonful of schadenfreude, it seems Diddy is not having a great time behind bars: This s**t is f*****g sad. I’m Puff Daddy in jail. This s**t is f*****g sad as a motherf****r. and concluded that “the devil is a liar”. C’mon Diddy, we’ve seen the security camera footage of you beating Cassie Ventura.

Diddy signs off with a warning, indicating he believes there’s some kind of conspiracy out to bring him down that Kanye runs the risk of being caught up in. In a sober moment, Diddy tells Kanye to “be careful” and ominously mentions that “they definitely trying to end us”. Who Diddy thinks “they” are is unclear, but y’know, perhaps “they” wouldn’t be so successful in their plans if you hadn’t done all that creepy illegal stuff they can use against you.

His new feud with Kim

All this comes against the backdrop of the controversy generated by Kanye’s release of new song “Lonely Roads Still Go To Sunshine”, which features himself, Diddy, Diddy’s son, and his 11-year-old daughter North West.

Ye threatens “war” against Kim Kardashian over trademarking their children’s names until they’re 18 after she blocked him from using North on a Diddy song. pic.twitter.com/PS2AJtxc3d — Buzzing Pop (@BuzzingPop) March 15, 2025

As you would imagine, North’s mother Kim Kardashian isn’t exactly jumping for joy about her young daughter appearing on a record alongside a man facing trial for a dizzying array of crimes against women, demanding Kanye remove her from the song “to protect her”. Kanye responded by saying he was “going to war” with her, that “neither of us will recover from the public fallout” and, very unnervingly “you’re going to have to kill me”.

All of which indicates that Diddy and Kanye truly are a match made in hell. Here’s hoping the two eventually get to spend a lot of time in each other’s company.

