You guys, Ariana Grande said she’s open to performing at the Oscars so let’s get the floating bubble ready

Just hours after Wicked was mentioned four times in the Academy’s shortlists for the 79th Oscars, star Ariana Grande has revealed she would be open to performing at the ceremony.

The pop star-turned-actress, who portrays Glinda in the movie musical adaptation, discussed a potential performance at the upcoming ceremony while attending the Golden Globes first-time nominee luncheon on Tuesday. Speaking to reporters at the event — which celebrated her debut Golden Globe nom for her role in Wicked — Grande said she would sing with her co-star, Cynthia Erivo, “absolutely anywhere, anytime,” including at the Oscars.

They should have Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande perform Defying Gravity at the Oscars where Cynthia is actually rigged up and flying over the crowd. pic.twitter.com/XK4sDVDAdb — Jillian🫧 (@JillianChili) December 9, 2024

“I’ll sing together absolutely anywhere anytime, especially in celebration of Wicked,” Grande told The Hollywood Reporter. “I love [Erivo], that’s my sister, so say the word and we’ll be there.” While Grande’s willingness to take to the Oscars stage is exciting enough to make me levitate in a pastel pink bubble, there’s a catch. Typically, the songs performed throughout the Oscars telecast are those nominees in the category of Best Original Song.

Since none of the tracks in Wicked are original — and are instead lifted from the Broadway version upon which the movie is based — that presents a roadblock for Grande and Erivo’s potential Oscars duet. However, given Grande’s sheer star power, and the opportunity presented by Wicked’s all-but confirmed place as a nominee in at least one category, the Academy could (and should) make an exception to allow for what would be a show-stopping performance.

We’ve all been “holding space” for the lyrics to “Defying Gravity,” so why not grant even more space on the Dolby Theater stage? Or perhaps “Popular” is more the Academy’s speed? In any case, between Glinda’s bubble and Elphaba’s broomstick, there should at least be some pulleys and ropes involved.

Interestingly, it was Grande and Erivo who presented the award for Best Original Song at last year’s Oscars, bestowing that handsome chiseled silhouette to Billie Eilish for her Barbie track “What Was I Made For?”. She was almost outshone by Ryan Gosling, who famously performed “I’m Just Ken” at the ceremony and has had me blushing ever since.

the way ariana gasped when she saw billie eilish’s name 🥹 #oscars pic.twitter.com/hdncQfCtfo — Ariana Grande Today ☼ (@ArianaToday) March 11, 2024

This year, the frontrunners in the Best Original Song category include Miley Cryus’ “Beautiful That Way” (from the Pamela Anderson-starring The Last Showgirl), Pharrell Williams’ “Piece by Piece” (from his LEGO biopic of this same name) and “El Mal” and “Mi Camino” (both from the Selena Gomez-starring ​Emilia Pérez). While her (yellow brick) road to an Oscars performance might seem slim, Grande is still considered by some to be a frontrunner in the Supporting Actress category and has the awards circuit success to prove it.

Both she and Erivo received nods for their roles in Wicked at both the Golden Globes and the Critics Choice Awards, laying the groundwork for a potential Oscar nomination. Grande has also rubbed shoulders with a swathe of her potential fellow nominees, appearing at the Golden Globes first-time nominee luncheon alongside Anderson, Zoe Saldaña, Dakota Fanning and Glen Powell, among others.

ariana: "oh my god look at your eyes"



ariana is so us like i see kathryn stan talk about her eyes all the time like thats literally a kathryn stan if they ever meet hahn pic.twitter.com/PPxmwY3JMF — katherine 🪄lizzie aubrey reunion pls (@evilwitchrio) December 18, 2024

Oh, and in news that’ll have you joining a coven, Grande also met Agatha All Along star Kathryn Hahn, who likewise received a Golden Globe nomination for her portrayal of a witch. Let’s just say that if Grande’s hopes for an Oscars performance are dashed, I’ll be concocting whatever witchy spell necessary to ensure she gets her hand on the golden, washboard abs.

