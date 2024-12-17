‘You ludicrous imbecile’: Oopsie, Madonna’s AI photos with the Pope have REALLY ticked off bored grouch Piers Morgan

Gather ’round people, it’s time to play my all-time favorite game: What Made Piers Morgan Cry Today? There are no prizes for this game, but you do get to imagine Piers crying, which is rewarding enough. Anyway, if you guessed that he was upset over an AI-generated image of Madonna and the Pope then well done, you can give yourself a pat on the back.

Loudmouth Morgan took to X to share his unwanted opinion, as he often does, this time directing his ire at Madonna, whom he called a “ludicrous imbecile” for sharing such a controversial picture. Of course, it takes one to know one, and Piers is the most ludicrous imbecile of them all. He also called the ’80s pop singer “attention-seeking,” but it’s not quite as attention-seeking as good old-fashioned pearl-clutching on the internet, right, Piers?

Even by her pathetically embarrassing attention-seeking standards, this is truly dreadful. Grow up @Madonna – you ludicrous imbecile. https://t.co/bVRgYjz2U0 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) December 17, 2024

I will actually give him a bit of credit here though, these images are horrific, as AI-generated content tends to be — it has an uncanny quality to it. I mostly just want to know why the Pope seems to be sniffing Madonna in both photos. Anyway, it seems the singer intended the pictures to be a joke, and perhaps a little provocative — it has certainly angered a few.

Piers just can’t help himself

Of course, a normal person on the internet would simply scroll past and forget all about it, seeing it as just another AI monstrosity. But not Piers. The British journalist would never pass up the opportunity to badmouth someone he personally doesn’t like. The truth is, he just doesn’t have a lot of interesting stuff going on in his life, so he’s doing a bit of trolling. Piers has verbally attacked the American singer numerous times in the past, critiquing her appearance, among other things, which is rich considering he looks like a piece of gammon in a suit.

People clapped back in the replies with even more AI abominations. One featured Piers and Elon Musk in a romantic embrace at a sunny park.

Another pic featured him, like the Pope, sniffing Madonna. Or maybe he’s just absorbing her like The Thing. It’s sort of hard to tell.

Did Grok do it better? 😜 pic.twitter.com/TSFe726Psg — Dare W (@darewecan) December 17, 2024

It’s funny to imagine Piers Morgan furiously typing at his keyboard after seeing these ridiculous images; perhaps he’s typing up an essay on the matter as we speak. It seems like he’s spending too much time online, if Piers just went out and touched grass he might realize he doesn’t have to be an old, grouchy, piece of gammon who constantly whines about meaningless trash on the internet just because he’s bored.

