YouTuber Schaffrillas reportedly alive and recovering after involvement in fatal car crash

A popular YouTuber named Schaffrillas is recovering after a fatal crash that killed his brother and friend and left him in critical care.

A Twitter account that speaks for “the Schaffrillas editing team” shared the unfortunate news earlier today.

“Yesterday, James Phyrillas aka Schaffrillas, his friend Chris Schaffer, and his brother Patrick Phyrillas, were all involved in a car crash in [Lehigh] County. Chris and Patrick have died, and James is in critical condition.”

The account went on to say that “Chris and Patrick were 25 and 22, and together they all formed the Schaffrillas name, leaving a major impact in the YTP, Animation, and overall YouTube community.” All videos are on hold right now, the account said.

The YouTube channel is called “Schaffrillas Productions” and has 1.65 million subscribers and videos with millions of views. It offers fun and irreverent takes on animated movies.

A different Twitter account said they spoke to Phyrillas “from his father’s phone.”

“He can’t log in to Twitter right now, but he’s alive, he’s conscious, and he’s been reading some of the responses,” they said. “Thanks from both of us for all the condolences on the loss of Chris and Patrick, and for the wishes for his recovery.”

Fans and friends poured condolences onto the thread that announced the tragedy. “Sitting in disbelief,” YouTuber and Twitch streamer Saberspark said. “Please let us know if any fund needs to be raised for medical bills or anything else financial of any kind. God speed to James and rest in peace to Chris and Patrick.”

The accident happened in Lehigh Valley, Pennsylvania on Route 222/Folk Road and Hamilton Boulevard, according to LehighValleyLive. The crash victims were driving south and tried to cross Hamilton Boulevard when they were hit by a tractor-trailer going east.

There is no traffic signal at the intersection, the newspaper said.