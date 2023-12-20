Zac Efron’s sunglasses, explained

Did Efron have something to hide?

In the media blitz surrounding Zac Efron‘s new movie The Iron Claw, the High School Musical star appeared on Today wearing shades. It wasn’t a fashion faux pas on Efron’s part. As the actor explained, he had a good for wearing the eye accessory indoors on the show.

On Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023, Efron sat alongside his The Iron Claw co-stars in the Today segment — Jeremy Allen White, Harris Dickinson, and Stanley Simons — and pointed out, “I feel weird being in shades.”

As wrestler Kevin Von Erich in A24’s The Iron Claw, Efron’s bulked-up physical transformation for the part already made headlines. Could that have something to do with it?

Efron had an eye infection

Zac Efron, Jeremy Allen White, Harris Dickinson, and Stanley Simons from @A24’s ‘The Iron Claw’ @ironclawmovie open up to @craigmelvin about getting familiar with the Von Erich brothers’ story, the physical and emotional transformations for their roles, and more. pic.twitter.com/jh11zCwnC8 — TODAY (@TODAYshow) December 20, 2023 via Today/Twitter

Zac Efron decided to wear sunglasses on Today not as a method-acting technique, nor as a sign of diva behavior. Today host Craig Melvin suggested as much when he said, “Zac Efron is a legitimate bonafide Hollywood superstar but that is not the reason he is in shades right now.”

In response, The Iron Claw actor explained:

“No, I’m sorry man … I just have a bit of an eye infection. But I really wanted to be here. It’s such a good movie, and I want to come see you guys and tell everyone about it.”

Efron, however, didn’t disclose the exact nature of the infection.

In theaters Dec. 22, 2023, The Iron Claw covers the Von Erich brothers, pro-wrestlers in the `80s who experienced their fair share of triumph and tragedy. Efron’s performance in the film has already built Oscar buzz.

Get well soon, Zac.