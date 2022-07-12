The announcement of the 2022 Emmy nominations have set the television industry and social media alight. Everyone is talking about which performers and shows were nominated and who might take the crown when the awards are handed out. And many of the nominees are posting about their experiences and emotions on social media.

One such actress is Zendaya. It has been a good day for the 25-year-old star as she became the youngest woman to receive a nomination for production at the Emmys. The Euphoria has been nominated for the Outstanding Drama Series award. However, this isn’t the only nomination Zendaya received. She also got nominated in the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama category and twice in the Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics category for “Elliot’s Song” and “I’m Tired.” Zendaya previously became the youngest woman to take home the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series in 2020 for Euphoria.

The start took to Instagram to talk about the nomination. In a post that featured a picture of the star lying on the floor, she wrote:

“Making this show with this cast and crew of the most incredibly talented people that I get the privilege of learning from everyday has been a highlight of my life. I’m so proud to work beside you and CONGRATULATIONS! I don’t have the words to express the love and gratitude I feel right now, all I can do is say thank you with all my heart! Thanks to everyone who connected with our show, it is an honor to share it with you. Thank you @samlev for everything you do, this show is what it is because of your heart, and thank you to @labrinth @marcellrev @hbo @a24 for being the best creative collaborators. Lastly thank you to the @televisionacademy for this incredible acknowledgment. We out here Emmy nominated again y’all!!!”

The 2022 Emmy awards ceremony will be held on Sept. 12th.