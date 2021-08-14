Danny DeVito Writing Penguin Comic Book For Villain’s 80th Anniversary

All of a sudden, Tim Burton’s Batman universe is suddenly everywhere again. Not only is Michael Keaton currently shooting his grand return as the Dark Knight in The Flash movie, DC just kicked off its Batman ’89 continuation comic book this very week. And the good news keeps on coming for Burtonverse fans. It’s been announced that Oswald Cobblepot himself Danny DeVito is penning a Penguin story for an upcoming Batman comic.

This fall marks 80 years since the Penguin first made his mark in Gotham City and the milestone will be celebrated with November’s Gotham City Villains Anniversary Giant #1, which – as the title suggests – won’t just showcase Cobblepot but various other standout members of the Bat’s rogues gallery alongside him. The special will feature contributions from a range of industry talent, including Wes Craig, G. Willow Wilson, Phillip Kennedy Johnson, Joshua Williamson, Emma Rios, Riccardo Federici, Max Raynor and more.

The most notable thing about the anniversary comic, though, is that will feature a story co-scripted by DeVito and Paul Kaminski, which will star the Burtonverse incarnation of the character. Dan Mora (Mighty Morphin) is on art duties for the short, and he revealed some of his concept art for the piece on Twitter, teasing his take on both DeVito’s Oswald and Michelle Pfeiffer’s Catwoman. So it looks like we can look forward to Selina Kyle cameoing in the comic.

Check out Mora’s artwork, as well as the Gotham City Villains cover by Lee Bermejo in the gallery below:

DeVito was the last actor to play Penguin in a live-action movie, but after 30 years, he’ll finally be succeeded by Colin Farrell when Matt Reeves’ The Batman hits theaters next March. His old co-star Keaton will then return in The Flash that November. Don’t miss Gotham City Villains Anniversary Giant #1 when it hits shelves this November 30th. In the meantime, Batman ’89 #1 is out now.