Michael Keaton Says It Was Shockingly Normal To Suit Up As Batman Again

Actors reprise their most famous roles all the time, but very rarely do they do it 30 years later as part of a mega budget multiversal comic book blockbuster, so it would be completely understandable if there was some trepidation on Michael Keaton’s part when it came to suiting up as Batman for the first time since 1992 as part of The Flash.

It may have been three decades since we last saw the actor under the cape and cowl, but when it comes to naming the best live-action version of the Dark Knight ever, he’s still typically one of two names at the very top of the list alongside Christian Bale, even if fans could never have imagined in their wildest dreams that they’d be seeing Tim Burton’s Caped Crusader back in the saddle, especially when Keaton turns 71 years old shortly before The Flash releases in November of next year.

Ben Affleck was recently back in his Batsuit for Zack Snyder’s Justice League reshoots, but it’s been a whole lot longer for Keaton. In a new interview, the Spider-Man: Homecoming star admitted that it felt shockingly normal to thrown on the iconic costume despite having been out of the superhero business for so long.

“It was shockingly normal. It was weird. Like I went ‘Oh, oh yeah, that’s right’. But also then you start to play the scenes and a lot of memories, a lot of interesting sense memories start to come back.”

The Flash Director Reveals First Look At Michael Keaton's Batsuit 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

It hasn’t been officially confirmed as of yet, but most folks are hedging their bets that Keaton’s veteran spin on Bruce Wayne will ultimately lead to that Batman Beyond adaptation we’ve been hoping to see for decades, because Warner Bros. and DC Films are hardly going to be strapping a man of his years into a wire rig and pushing him off buildings, even if Walter Hamada revealed he’d be the DCEU’s main Batman moving forward.