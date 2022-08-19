She-Hulk is one of Marvel’s most popular superheroes, and the newly released She-Hulk: Attorney at Law will only boost the character’s popularity by bringing her to a new audience.

The show’s release has led to comic fans asking one massive question: does She-Hulk become an Avenger? And will she become one during She-Hulk: Attorney at Law? Or in one of the upcoming MCU movies?

Who is She-Hulk?

Making her debut in The Savage She-Hulk #1 in 1980, Jennifer Walters, the cousin of Bruce Banner, becomes She-Hulk when Bruce gives her some of his blood after she is shot by crime boss Nicholas Trask’s minions. Trask does this because Walters’ father, Los Angeles County Sheriff William Walters, had been trying to bring the criminal to justice.

Has She-Hulk ever been an Avenger?

She-Hulk has been in many different superhero teams over the years. She has been part of the Fantastic Four, Heroes for Hire, the Defenders, Fantastic Force, A-Force, Lady Liberators, and even S.H.I.E.L.D.

She-Hulk has also been a member of the Avengers several times, joining and drifting away from the group many times. She first joined the group in The Avengers #221, which hit shelves in 1982. In this issue, the Avengers try to recruit several new heroes to boost their numbers, including Spider-Man, Black Widow, Spider-Woman, and Dazzler, but in the end, only Hawkeye and She-Hulk agree to join.

However, this wouldn’t be a long run as, after the Secret Wars storyline, she would join the Fantastic Four to replace The Thing, who opted to stay in Battleworld once the Secret Wars storyline was over. Jennifer joined the Fantastic Four in Fantastic Four #265, which arrived on shelves in 1984.

When She-Hulk left the Fantastic Four, she would go back to the Avengers for a short while, as seen in Avengers #278. However, she would leave again in 1988’s Avengers #297.

In 1989’s Sensational She-Hulk #1, she would go solo, spending some time as the Ringmaster’s hypnotized thrall Glamazonia. Later, in 1989’s Avengers #305, She-Hulk would once more rejoin the Avengers, but she rarely appeared in their adventures, making it debatable if she counted as an Avenger during this time.

However, this wasn’t the end of She-Hulk and the Avengers, as she would join them again in Avengers #1 from 1997. However, she retained her on-again, off-again status during this time as she didn’t want to jeopardize her law practice. But she did make several appearances with the team and helped them out. In 2002’s Avengers #61, this was mostly resolved when the Avengers became recognized as a nation by the United Nations. Allowing Jennifer to be a more active permanent member.

In Avengers #67 from 2003, an incident with a bio-weapon and new team member Jack of Hearts led to She-Hulk losing control of herself, unleashing her Savage She-Hulk personality. Scared by this, Jennifer ran away, forcing the other Avengers to track her down, kicking off the Search For She-Hulk storyline. This event left a lasting mark on She-Hulk’s personality, and she ended up drifting away from the Avengers once more. This split became official in 2004 when Jennifer officially left the group after Scarlet Witch forced Jennifer to lose control again, leading to her killing Vision. These events are covered during Avengers: Finale #1 and She-Hulk #1.

Jennifer would stay away from the Avengers for a long time after this. She only started working with them again when the Phoenix Force returned, causing a schism between the Avengers and the X-Men, leading to 2012’s Avengers vs. X-Men series of comics. After this, Jennifer would return to the Fantastic Four rather than rejoining the Avengers on a more permanent basis.

But Jennifer would once again become a more permanent fixture in the Avengers during the Fresh Start storyline that began in Avengers #1 in 2018. From here, Jennifer would be the central part of several major storylines, including the World War She-Hulk story arc. However, in one of her most recent comics, She-Hulk #1 from 2022, Jennifer would once again quit the Avengers to focus on being a lawyer.

Will She-Hulk join The Avengers in the MCU?

It is currently unknown if Jennifer will join the Avengers in the MCU. However, based on her habit of joining and leaving the team, it is likely she will join them for at least one movie. Ultimately, only time will tell.