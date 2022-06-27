How powerful is Gorr the God Butcher and who can defeat him?

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is gearing up to add one of the most powerful characters in all of Marvel Comics to the fold in Thor: Love and Thunder, and his name is Gorr the God Butcher.

As his name suggests, the character is nothing to laugh at, as he has the power to, well, take down the gods. Those familiar with Marvel Comics will know just how dangerous this individual can be, but for newcomers, you’ll need to take a look back into his history to get an idea of where things began.

While it isn’t clear what direction Marvel will take the character in regards to his power in the MCU, here’s just how powerful Gorr is in the comics and which characters could possibly take him down in battle.

How powerful is Gorr the God Butcher?

First appearing in 2013, Gorr is undoubtedly one of the most powerful villains to appear in Marvel Comics. In the comics, Gorr was cast out of his village for denouncing the existence of gods only to happen upon two of them that had been engaged in combat on his planet. After the battle’s conclusion, Gorr goes over to the fallen god who asks him for help and, enraged that the god didn’t help when Gorr’s family was dying, kills the god with the help of the Necrosword that has bonded with him.

This means that Gorr’s powers come from a villain even stronger than he is: Knull the Symbiote God. Before he came into contact with the Necrosword, he had no power at all, but after bonding with it, he has the ability to forge weapons and armor that can be devastating in battle. Each of these symbiotic weapons crafted by Gorr can infect their victims, getting inside their bloodstream and eventually killing them. As you’d expect, this is extremely damaging in battle.

Thanks to the Necrosword, Gorr also has superhuman strength and durability, which comes in extremely handy when taking on the gods. He can summon minions called Black Berserkers to help him on the battlefield, who fight in hordes and are dangerous to even the most powerful Marvel characters. But the most powerful technique Gorr has at his disposal is called the God Bomb. If detonated, the bomb will destroy all deities across space and time, wiping gods from existence.

In his more recent comic appearances, Gorr has also crafted a new weapon almost as powerful as the God Bomb called the Annihilatblade, which has the power to crush entire planets with a single blow. While it eventually took three Thors together to defeat Gorr, there are some characters who might be able to get the job done solo.

Who can defeat Gorr the God Butcher?

In Marvel Comics, there are quite a few characters capable of taking Gorr down, though in the current MCU, there aren’t many at all. Gorr would be easily handled by any of the comic-level beings in Marvel Comics, including The One Above All, The Living Tribunal, The Beyonder, and The Watcher.

Other characters who have the power to take out Gorr unsurprisingly include Knull the God of the Symbiotes, Galactus, and Franklin Richards. Apart from them, some of the other top 10 strongest Marvel characters of all time might also stand a chance.

We’ll know more about whether or not Gorr can be easily defeated when Thor: Love and Thunder hits theaters July 8.