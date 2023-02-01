If James Gunn wants DCU actors he’s worked with before, fans say there’s one crew that shouldn’t be ignored

It’s no secret that James Gunn wants actors that are “easy to work with” to join his DCU. While so far, no cast members have been announced, Gunn has revealed the upcoming films for “Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters.” After looking through Gunn’s previous work over the years, there is a team that DC’s co-chair should consider including.

Fans mentioned the fact that Gunn was involved in a couple of live-action Scooby-Doo projects in the past. He produced Scooby-Doo: Monsters Unleashed in 2004 and wrote the screenplay for the 2002 Scooby-Doo film. The film starred Matthew Lillard (Shaggy), Freddie Prinze Jr (Fred), Sarah Michelle Gellar (Daphne), Linda Cardellini (Velma), and Neil Fanning (Scooby’s voice). Plenty of big names in this four-person bunch, and fans believe that there is a chance that these former cast members could star in the DCU.

In terms of who these four should play, one idea came to mind that all unanimously agreed to — reprising their roles as the Mystery Gang. Why? Because Scooby-Doo is canon in the DC Comics universe. DC Comics has been publishing comic books of Scooby-Doo and the mystery gang since 1997 and is still releasing new comics to this day.

In fact, it is canon in the comics that this mystery-solving team worked with Batman and Wonder Woman. The lives of these four “meddling kids” have already intertwined with DC’s greatest heroes, so why shouldn’t they get involved in the DCU? Fans agree, and they also believe that the Scooby gang should play a role of some sort in the new DC universe, or at least have them team up with Batman.

At the moment, HBO Max’s new Velma animated series isn’t being received well. The show received a 42 percent score from critics and a drastically low score of 6 percent from audiences. Fans believe that if HBO wants to truly revive the Scooby-Doo franchise, then maybe ask Gunn to consider a crossover between the two.