New ‘Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind’ trailer

Disney World released a new look at the Guardians of the Galaxy ride coming to Walt Disney World's Epcot this May.

While Disney World celebrates its big 50th anniversary, the Guardians of the Galaxy are rewinding space and time for a new experience that will take fans on a journey through the galaxy.

An exciting new trailer was released today, and it highlights the mind-bending good time coaster-lovers will have on Disney’s upcoming ride, Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind. The ride will be housed at Epcot at Walt Disney World, and will take riders through an intergalactic journey to save us all.

Disney shared the following insight into the experience opening at Epcot next month:

“Are you ready for an intergalactic chase through time and space? Embrace your inner outlaw and check out a look inside the new Wonders of Xandar pavilion at EPCOT and get a glimpse of what happens when you’re called into action alongside the Guardians of the Galaxy to save humanity from Eson the Celestial! Starting May 27th, join the Guardians of the Galaxy on this exciting chase to make the Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary celebration an awesome adventure!”

You can answer the call from the Guardians and enjoy the rest of the 50th-anniversary celebration at Walt Disney World this year. In addition to the fun Marvel-themed coaster, several new attractions and fan favorites have reopened over the last several months. You can get autographs and hug your favorite Disney characters once again as you enjoy the magic of Disney.