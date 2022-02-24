Marvel Comics has released a promotional trailer for a new ongoing Ghost Rider comics run, as the titular character returns to pop culture ahead of a rumored cinematic return.

The trailer showcases a return to the blood, guts, and skulls of Johnny Blaze as Ghost Rider, with a creative team of Benjamin Percy and Cory Smith.

The new comics run launched today, with Ghost Rider making a return to the front of Marvel’s releases. The new story finds Johnny Blaze in therapy, and in a constant battle of trying to understand himself — and his very literal demons.

Writer Benjamin Percy has previously written X-Force, Wolverine, and Green Arrow comics, so he’s no stranger to the medium or the darker side of comic universes. Cory Smith meanwhile has worked on Moon Knight and the Death of Doctor Strange comics series.

Ghost Rider cultivates a niche but loyal following, with the character being part of Midnight Sons, a group of darker and more supernatural superheroes from the Marvel mythos like Moon Knight, Blade, Morbius, and Doctor Strange.

As for a live-action return, Marvel’s staying tight-lipped, though if Ghost Rider ever returns to the big screen, it seems Norman Reedus and Keanu Reeves are the fan-favorites to play him.