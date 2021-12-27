Ghost Rider fans debate: Norman Reedus or Keanu Reeves?

It’s been a while since we’ve seen the Marvel character Ghost Rider come to the big screen.

Now, with rumors swirling around Norman Reedus and Keanu Reeves taking up the mantle of the hell-cursed hero for the Marvel Cinematic Universe debut of the character, fans are debating just which actor is best suited for the part.

Each actor has had substantial support from online commenters, which isn’t surprising considering both are beloved action heroes in various franchises — Reeves in the John Wick series and Reedus as fan-favorite Daryl Dixon in the AMC zombie series The Walking Dead.

The Ghost Rider character is also known to sport a motorcycle, the vehicle the aforementioned Daryl uses as his main mode of transport. On the other hand, Reeves also owns a motorcycle company, ARCH Motorcycle, in real life. So, either actor would arguably be operating comfortably in their own lane should they take on the character.

Fans have taken to social media to share their perspectives on both actors’ viability to play the Marvel anti-hero. One Twitter user called Reedus the only other “realistic casting,” should the rumor ring true that Reeves was eliminated as a choice for the character by Marvel bosses.

Insider @_CharlesMurphy has came out n said that marvel have supposedly found there casting for ghost rider and it’s not keanu reeves. The only other realistic casting for me would be Norman reedus! pic.twitter.com/NOQxTSCH2U — chaz (@chazph) December 27, 2021

Another fan pointed out how Reedus liking Tweets hinting his involvement as the character seems to solidify the rumors.

Yeah I'm pretty sure Norman Reedus is playing Ghost Rider. He's straight up liking tweets of his actual involvement.

I always wanted him or Keanu Reeves to play the character but Norman is a great choice so I'm down 👍 pic.twitter.com/iqftuLIMFr — MahvelBoah 🎄 | Endure & Survive | (@ThisIsHow1Win) December 27, 2021

Though Reeves is undoubtedly beloved by many, one fan said it would be their “dream” to see Reedus as the character.

I love keanu reeves sm but 😭😭 it would literally be a dream to see my man NORMAN REEDUS AS GHOSTRIDER pic.twitter.com/LZROv0Ee0G — jeremy wont change dis name til he gets over nwh🤸 (@newjermsy) December 27, 2021

However, there were plenty of defenders for Reeves as well, which some fans expressed through a simple Gif of the notoriously nice movie star.

Tired: Norman Reedus as Ghost Rider



Wired: Keanu Reeves as Ghost Rider pic.twitter.com/eDdA7Q5IBr — Kunal Chopra (@Get2DaChopra) December 27, 2021

Another fan stated plainly they thought either one would be an excellent choice.

There's 2 rumors going on right now that either Keanu Reeves or Norman Reedus are gonna play Ghost Rider.



No idea which one is real or if Amy of them are real at all but they're BOTH good choices.



The rumor with Keanu is that his motorcycle company will actually design the bike pic.twitter.com/jtHU4MQcIf — 🎅beans made jolly🎄 (@beanzaru) December 27, 2021

But another pragmatic MCU fan said since both actors are now in their 50s, its doubtful either one will helm the role.

Y'all, Norman Reedus is 52, Keanu Reeves is 57. Neither one of these fine actors is going to be Ghost Rider for that reason alone. If they join MCU, it will be in shorter-term roles, not a multi-project 10 year commitment to one of the biggest MCU characters 🤷🏻‍♀️ — Laura Aliaga (@LauraAliaga2) December 26, 2021

For his part, Reeves said if he was chosen for the role, it would be “an honor.”

We’ll have to wait and see who will don the famous flaming skull and leather jacket when presumably Ghost Rider makes a triumphant MCU appearance in the not too distant future.