Ghost Rider fans debate: Norman Reedus or Keanu Reeves?
It’s been a while since we’ve seen the Marvel character Ghost Rider come to the big screen.
Now, with rumors swirling around Norman Reedus and Keanu Reeves taking up the mantle of the hell-cursed hero for the Marvel Cinematic Universe debut of the character, fans are debating just which actor is best suited for the part.
Each actor has had substantial support from online commenters, which isn’t surprising considering both are beloved action heroes in various franchises — Reeves in the John Wick series and Reedus as fan-favorite Daryl Dixon in the AMC zombie series The Walking Dead.
The Ghost Rider character is also known to sport a motorcycle, the vehicle the aforementioned Daryl uses as his main mode of transport. On the other hand, Reeves also owns a motorcycle company, ARCH Motorcycle, in real life. So, either actor would arguably be operating comfortably in their own lane should they take on the character.
Fans have taken to social media to share their perspectives on both actors’ viability to play the Marvel anti-hero. One Twitter user called Reedus the only other “realistic casting,” should the rumor ring true that Reeves was eliminated as a choice for the character by Marvel bosses.
Another fan pointed out how Reedus liking Tweets hinting his involvement as the character seems to solidify the rumors.
Though Reeves is undoubtedly beloved by many, one fan said it would be their “dream” to see Reedus as the character.
However, there were plenty of defenders for Reeves as well, which some fans expressed through a simple Gif of the notoriously nice movie star.
Another fan stated plainly they thought either one would be an excellent choice.
But another pragmatic MCU fan said since both actors are now in their 50s, its doubtful either one will helm the role.
For his part, Reeves said if he was chosen for the role, it would be “an honor.”
We’ll have to wait and see who will don the famous flaming skull and leather jacket when presumably Ghost Rider makes a triumphant MCU appearance in the not too distant future.