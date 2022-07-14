Ms. Marvel has long been one of Marvel’s most popular characters, be it the Carol Danvers version or the more modern Kamala Khan version. The latter is enjoying a boom in popularity thanks to the recent Disney Plus show of the same name.

When was this legendary character introduced in the comic books? If you’re looking to go back to the start, here is what you need to know about Ms. Marvel.

When was Ms. Marvel first introduced?

via Marvel Studios

The first Ms. Marvel was introduced in Captain Marvel #18 back in November 1969. At this time the Captain Marvel mantle was held by the Kree warrior Captain Mar-Vell. In this issue, Captain Mar-Vell sets off an explosion, and Carol Danvers, a human fighter pilot (who had previously appeared in March 1968’s Marvel Super-Heroes #13,) is caught in the blast, causing her genes to fuse with Captain Mar-Vell’s DNA.

Carol would reappear in 1977 in Ms. Marvel #1, where it was revealed that the blast had given her superpowers and that she was now Ms. Marvel, the first to hold what would become a grand legacy. In 2012, Carol would take over the Captain Marvel mantle, a title she has retained ever since.

Between Carol Danvers and Kamala Khan

Image via Marvel Studios/Disney Plus

The Ms. Marvel mantle didn’t jump directly from Carol to Kamala. Between the two, there were several other Ms. Marvels. This included Sharon Ventura, who made her debut in 1986. Sharon was given powers by one of Power Broker’s experiments. Sharon would be more known for her role in the Fantastic Four when she became She-Thing in 1988.

There was also Karla Sofen. At first, Karla took the mantle of Moonstone, but during 2008’s Dark Reign story she joined the Dark Avengers as their version of Ms. Marvel and wore a costume similar to the original Ms. Marvel. Sofen would take over the lead role in the Ms. Marvel comic books starting in 2009’s Ms. Marvel #38. That was until 2010’s Ms. Marvel #47 where Carol took the series back over.

When was Kamala Khan introduced?

Kamala Khan, the current Ms. Marvel and the focus of the Ms. Marvel Disney Plus show, was first introduced in 2013’s Captain Marvel #14 as a girl who witnessed civilians rescued by then Captain Marvel, Carol Danvers. She would also make several other cameo appearances before her eventual debut.

Khan was first seen as Ms. Marvel in January 2014’s All-New Marvel NOW! Point One #1.NOW comic. This comic functioned as an intro to the All-New Marvel Now line of comics. While this comic launched first, the Ms. Marvel story in the comic is set after Ms. Marvel #5.

Khan’s origins and first adventures as Ms. Marvel would be found in her solo series, Ms. Marvel, which hit shelves in February 2014, with Ms. Marvel #1 being the first issue.