Here is every Disney World resort, ranked from ‘don’t even think about it’ to ‘book it IMMEDIATELY’

It seems like Disney World in Orlando, Florida is expanding by the second.

Every time you go ⏤ should you be able to afford it in this day and age ⏤ there’s a new restaurant to try or ride to go on or even resort to stay at. It seems impossible to do and see it all, but when attractions like Tiana’s Bayou Adventure open earlier than expected, one can’t help but hop on the nearest magic carpet and get there, you know?

Of course, once you land, you’ll need to shell out a fair amount of cash in order to spend at least a few days running around the parks like a Red Bull-guzzling Donald Duck. To narrow it down for you, we’ve ranked Disney’s 18 resorts from “no thanks” to “yaas please,” although there really is no bad place to stay when you’re at the Happiest Place on Earth, am I right?

18. Disney All-Stars

Disney has three All-Star resorts: All-Star Sports, All-Star Movies, and All-Star Music. They’re all situated on the same property and are considered Disney’s bargain resorts. They feature larger-than-life characters that coincide with their themes, but all in all, the amenities are pretty bare minimum. These resorts have pools, small rooms, only one shop, and a dining area. If you want to stay within Disney property but don’t want to spend a lot of money, these are ideal. The bus ride is a little long from the All-Stars resorts, but they offer great service, kind staffs, and fabulous theme execution.

17. Pop Century

Much like the All-Star resorts, Pop Century is divided into sections, this time by decades from the 1950s through the 1990s. It’s one of Disney’s more budget-friendly resorts and has similar dining options and bare-bones amenities ⏤ perfect for family-friendly budgets. It’s nothing fancy, but it does the trick, and is plenty fun even if you don’t want to spend the day there.

16. Art of Animation

The Art of Animation is similar to the All-Star resorts, but with higher prices and more exciting themes. This resort has larger-than-life characters from your favorite Disney and Pixar movies, from The Little Mermaid to Cars. It also has suite-style rooms that are ideal for families. Its main dining option is the standard cafeteria-style dining room and the resort is relatively spread out, but it does offer better transportation options to the parks.

15. Port Orleans

Port Orleans is toward the top of Disney’s “cheaper” resorts pile. It has two sectors, Riverside and French Quarter, which mirror the cuisine and decor that you might see in New Orleans. It has a large pool area and newly refurbished suites, but like many of the cheaper resorts, its location isn’t ideal, as all of the Disney Parks are only accessible by a bus ride. If you’re looking for upscale dining options on the property, then you may have to look elsewhere, but if your main priority is a close proximity to beignets, look no further!

14. Fort Wilderness

Fort Wilderness has multiple options for Disney visitors, from rooms to cabins to even camping. It’s also home to the famous dinner-and-a-show “Hoop-Dee-Doo Revue,” which is worth a watch whether you stay at Fort Wilderness or not. Regardless of which environment you stay in, “camping” is definitely the primary theme. Most of the food options resemble something you could make outside of your own camper, which may not be what you are looking for when it comes to a resort stay, but hey! You can always make it an adventure.

13. Old Key West

Old Key West is a quiet resort that’s relatively reminiscent of the Disney Beach, Yacht, or Caribbean resorts. The hotel itself is accessible by bus and boat, although it’s pretty isolated from the rest of Disney’s other resorts and parks. Much like Saratoga Springs, it has golf course access, but Old Key West’s inaccessibility and lack of uniqueness are its main downsides. Just like Cars 2, there’s nothing particularly special about it. But if you want a quiet stay to relax and play golf, with less emphasis on the actual Disney of it all, it might be ideal for you ⏤ if you don’t mind the price tag.

12. Saratoga Springs

Saratoga Springs is an equestrian-themed resort with an expansive property of rooms and villas, inspired by historic Saratoga Springs in 17th century New York. It boasts two pools, including a waterslide, and its property features multiple shops, arcades, activities, and restaurants. It even has a golf course, which you can walk through on your way to Disney Springs. Unfortunately, Saratoga Springs doesn’t offer anything you can’t get elsewhere in Disney World. For its price point, it’s relatively underwhelming, even if its rooms do accommodate more people than the average hotel.

11. Caribbean Beach

Caribbean Beach resort is one of the prettier, more immersive experiences on Disney property. When you walk through, you feel like you’re in the Carribean, surrounded by palm trees and gorgeously painted pastel buildings. It’s accessible through the Skyliner and of course, has a pool with a slide. It even has diverse dining options. But despite all of its amenities and beautiful landscapes, it’s considered a middle-of-the-road resort with food that’s fair at best and a lackluster pool.

10. Coronado Springs

Coronado is a rare resort that offers both deluxe and budget options across its expansive property. The main Grande Tower has several Spanish-style dining options that aren’t available for typical budget hotels, including Dahlia Lounge, Three Bridges, and Toledo. There’s also shopping on site and gorgeous views for deluxe guests who stay in the main tower. The resort is rather spread out and can be difficult to navigate, but perhaps the worst part is that the Disney Parks are only accessible by bus, as the resort doesn’t have the walking, monorail, or Skyliner options that other deluxe resorts get.

9. Yacht Club

Disney’s Yacht Club is pretty middle-of-the-road for a deluxe resort. It has an expansive pool that only a few other resorts share, but other than that, there’s nothing special that makes it worth all of the money you’d be forking over. Sure, you can access it on the Skyliner and there are several nice restaurants, but nothing about the theming or structure makes a stay at the Yacht Club particularly memorable. It’s interconnected with Disney’s Beach Club, so the two share several restaurants and amenities, but if you had to pick one, Beach Club is probably your best bet.

8. Wilderness Lodge

Wilderness Lodge is one of Disney’s most beautiful resorts and its stylings mirror America’s Southwest. From its interior structure to its landscaping, the resort is a magical and immersive experience. Guests can enjoy Storybook Dining, Whispering Canyon Cafe, and many other hearty American restaurant options during their stay. The resort has two pools and offers transportation via bus or boat to the nearby parks. Unfortunately, it is rather pricey, so if it’s not in the cards for you, be sure to do a walk-through!

7. Riviera

With so many other resorts demanding attention, this European-style resort often gets overlooked, which is a shame given how much it has to offer. Not only is it accessible on Disney’s Skyliner, but it has spacious and luxurious room options, from suites to villas. There are also several French and European dining options right at your fingertips and of course several relaxing pool areas.

6. Contemporary Resort

Disney’s Contemporary Resort was built to have an ultra-modern feel. The monorail runs right through the A-frame structure and the tall open concept is quite a sight to behold. It’s only a few stops away from both Disney’s Magic Kingdom and Epcot, which is a major win, and it’s home to the iconic Chef Mickey’s and Steakhouse 71, which combined with its location might be ideal for grown-up park-goers.

5. Grand Floridian

The Grand Floridian is one of the more famous resorts at Disney World, but it doesn’t have the same amenities and play that make many of the hotels ideal for families. Instead, it offers a more upscale vibe that might seem incongruent with the rest of your Disney vacation. It’s right near Magic Kingdom and represents the height of luxury when it comes to Disney R\resorts. The spas, fine dining, and luxurious rooms say it all. Even the decor and architecture feel upscale. While it’s occasionally written off as overrated, if it’s within your budget and you’re used to a high-class experience, then it may be the perfect couples retreat.

4. Beach Club

The Beach Club is themed after a New England-style 19th century beach resort, with possibly the best slide at any Disney resort pool. There are multiple lagoons, hot tubs, a giant shipwreck-themed slide, and even an area with sand at the bottom. Truly, you could spend an entire day at the pool alone. It also has several delicious restaurants including Cape May Cafe. There’s so much to do at this resort, you may not even get around to going to nearby Epcot.

3. Boardwalk

The Boardwalk resort is centered around nostalgic, childhood fun, and yes, it’s actually on a Coney Island-style boardwalk. It’s also within walking distance of Epcot. The best part about this resort is the boardwalk itself, which offers restaurants, games, souvenir shops, and leisurely bicycle rides. Its dining pride and joy is the Flying Fish, which offers sustainably sourced seafood. Of course, there’s a fabulous water slide and access to Disney’s Skyliner. The dining options aren’t as diverse as other locations, but it’s a great spot to stay if you have kids.

2. Polynesian

If you’re looking for a relaxing, immersive stay, look no further than the Polynesian. This resort sits right on the lagoon and is in walking distance of Magic Kingdom, the perfect place to catch the Magic Kingdom fireworks. However, if you don’t want to hear the noises that are associated with that, then you might want to stay somewhere else. The resort offers several dining options including the Ohana character breakfast and Polynesian-themed dinners, and it’s the only resort that offers Disney’s famous Dole Whip.

1. Animal Kingdom Lodge

There is truly nothing like the Animal Kingdom Lodge. Most of the other resorts are situated closer to Epcot, Hollywood Studios, and Magic Kingdom, all three of which are relatively interconnected. But because of the live animals, Animal Kingdom sits off by itself. That makes Animal Kingdom Lodge a gorgeous escape. From balcony rooms, you can see over 30 species of African wildlife and you feel like you’re staying in the African Savannah. The restaurants are also top-notch ⏤ Boma offers delicious African cuisine and Jiko is a South African fine dining destination ⏤ and honestly, it’s just giving The Jungle Book, and what Disney fan doesn’t want that?

Regardless of where you stay, Disney is going to cost a pretty penny. We’re talking millions. Just kidding. But for all you penny savers out there, some of the less appealing resorts might be worth it financially. That said, if you’ve got change burning a hole in your pocket, then it’s time to try the cream of the crop and stay at the Animal Kingdom Lodge.

