‘The Bad Batch’ season 3 episode 9 release date and time, confirmed

Dave Filoni’s latest for the Star Wars franchise, The Bad Batch debuted its third and last season this February. With March nearing its end, the season is now past midway, prepping to air the ninth episode.

A sequel to the hit 12-year-long series Star Wars: The Clone Wars, The Bad Batch brought together a squad of elite clone troopers with genetic mutations to the front. The show’s first two seasons aired in 2021 and 2023, respectively, garnering global attention for its impressive worldbuilding. Season 3 of The Bad Batch followed soon after, making a grand premiere on Disney Plus on Feb. 21, 2024.

Officially announced as the last season, The Bad Batch season 3 has fans hooked on the events as the Bad Batch squad tries to reunite with Omega and free themselves from the Empire. Meanwhile, Omega faces her own challenges inside a remote Imperial science lab. The ongoing season is set to run for 15 episodes, unlike its predecessors which ran for 16 episodes each.

The eighth episode of season 3 premiered on March 20, 2024, where Fennec Shand secretly betrays the Batch. Here’s a quick refresher to what happened last in the series:

Star Wars: The Bad Batch season 3 episode 8 recap

The Bad Batch season 3 episode 8, titled “Bad Territory” opens on Pabu Island’s Archium where Omega grumbles about having to lay low, unable to help Echo and Rex. Soon, a liberator and pirate named Phee Genoa contacts the Wrecker, reporting that several class-one bounty hunters have been retrieving M-count targets for the Empire.

After that, Hunter and Wrecker go to a far-off planet to track down Fennec Shand, a violent bounty hunter Kaminoans hired to kidnap Omega. However, she discloses that while she knows another bounty hunter who pursues M-count targets, she is not personally involved in these hunts. She then offers to give the knowledge in exchange for aiding in the apprehension of Sylar Saris, her current target.

After they overthrow Saris, Shand breaks her end of the bargain. She admits that she doesn’t know anything about the M-count but will after delivering Saris to her customers. Hunter and Wrecker choose to put their trust in Shand and bide their time until he contacts them again, having no other choice. Meanwhile, Omega and Crosshair are on Pabu where Omega helps him overcome his handicap by teaching him meditative techniques.

New episodes of The Bad Batch arrive exclusively on Disney Plus every Wednesday. This means The Bad Batch season 3 episode 9 will hit the Disney Plus screen on March 27, 2024. The ninth episode is titled “The Harbinger” and will have a runtime of around 30 minutes, as usual. The episode will be made available as a single release before episodes 10 and 11 are released concurrently one week later.

As for the release time, fans can expect to catch the Bad Batch’s meeting with the next bounty hunter at 12:00 am PT, 03:00 am ET, or 07:00 am GMT, depending on where you are based.