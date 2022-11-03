All performers at the 2022 ‘Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade’ and how to watch on live tv and streaming

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is an American institution. The second-oldest Thanksgiving parade in America, the Macy’s Parade first marched along the streets of New York in 1924, and every year around 44 million people watch the parade on TV.

Information about the 2022 parade has now been released, giving viewers an early taste of what to expect when the parade happens on November 24th.

Who will be performing during Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade 2022?

Macy’s has released a list of some performers appearing during the 2022 parade, and it is a vast and varied collection of musicians. Macy’s has also announced what floats the musicians will be riding on and the float’s sponsor.

Currently confirmed are:

Betty Who – Her Future Is Stem-Sational – Olay

Cam – The Wondership float – Wonder

Fitz And The Tantrums – The Brick-Changer – The Lego Group

Gloria, Sasha, and Emily Estefan – Deck The Halls – Balsam Hill

Jordin Sparks – Geoffrey’s Dazzling Dance Party – Toys ‘R’ Us

Joss Stone – Heartwarming Holiday Countdown – Hallmark Channel

Kirk Franklin – Christmas In Town Square float – Lifetime

Paula Abdul – Big Turkey Spectacular – Jennie-O

Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue – Celebration Gator – Louisiana Office of Tourism

Ziggy Marley – Pinkfong Baby Shark – Nickelodeon

Keeping with parade tradition, Miss America will also be present, this year in the form of Miss America 2022 winner Emma Broyles. Also keeping with tradition, the Radio City Rockettes will be performing in Herald Square. This year, the opening number will be supplied by the cast of the popular musical Funny Girl, which is being headlined by Lea Michele.

It should be noted, however, there are 30 floats confirmed to be in the parade, meaning there is space for many more performers to join this already excellent lineup.

How to watch and stream the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

Watching the parade is very easy this year. The parade will be broadcast on NBC on Thursday, November 24th. The coverage will kick off at 9 am and run until 12 pm in all time zones. Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, and Al Roker from TODAY will host the coverage.

The coverage will also feature a tie-in with Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock, with Uncle “Traveling” Matt making his way to the parade, getting into many fun situations as he does.

Viewers will also be able to stream the event via the Peacock streaming platform. Making it very easy to enjoy this year’s parade.