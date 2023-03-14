Chadwick Boseman’s family shares gratitude after Oscars recognition

Chadwick Boseman‘s impact on the entertainment realm during his life and career was monumental, and after his untimely passing in 2020, those who knew and loved him best have made it a mission to keep his light shining; continually being motivated by the legacy and kindness he left behind.

This year’s Oscars ceremony allowed for a beautiful tribute to Boseman to take place in two parts; once as Danai Gurira announced Rihanna taking the stage to sing “Lift Me Up” from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and again as Ruth E. Carter took the stage to give a speech after winning costume design for the second installment in the Black Panther universe.

Speaking to TMZ, Boseman’s cousin Allen Boseman says that the legacy he left behind and how Hollywood continues to carry it is something extraordinary.

“It’s been incredible how Chadwick has been received by the entire Hollywood family and how his legacy continues to live on. Even though he’s physically gone, his spirit remains in the hearts and minds of his peers and fellow actors and actresses on Hollywood’s biggest stage. While he was a figurative king in the movie, he appears to be a real king to many others, including those in our family.”

On her co-star and Wakandan King, Gurira said the following during last night’s Oscars ceremony:

“Chadwick embodied the Wakandan King, T’Challa. The one chosen to uplift, to protect, to keep us safe. His legacy will live on for future generations…Thank you, King.”

It goes without saying that audiences worldwide see Boseman as T’Challa, as the Black Panther and the King of Wakanda, but they also see him as a hero when the set lights turn off and the costume is put away. Boseman often volunteered with cancer foundations, visiting children at hospitals and providing them with life-changing experiences — moments in time when cancer wasn’t at the forefront of their minds.

With the realization that Boseman passed away from cancer, those visits to places like St. Jude and other centers for children’s cancer research meant more than ever; he truly realized the weight of what those children were up against, recognizing what it was like to fight for your life. It wasn’t just a series of hospital visits that made Boseman stand out above the rest; it was the very heart he led with and the compassion he had for everyone around him.

Costume designer Ruth E. Carter won the Oscar for Best Costume Design in the 2023 ceremony, and she paid homage to Boseman as she spoke about how Wakanda Forever prepared her for a personal tragedy she recently experienced: the loss of her mother. In a sweet sentiment, she sent a lovely request to Boseman.

“Chadwick, please take care of mom.”

Carter’s mother was 101 when she became an ancestor, and we’re sure Boseman opened his heart when she made it to the next plane of existence alongside him. Those we love and lose never really leave us; and we can continue to honor them by living out their light and love for the rest of our days — like those who continue to honor Boseman in everything they do.