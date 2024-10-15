Danny Go tickets & prices for all date and cities on 2024 live show schedule

Danny Go! fans: are you ready for some fun?! In 2019 three friends from Charlotte, North Carolina, came up with the basis of the YouTube channel Danny Go! In the years that have followed, what started as a small project with friends has grown into a full-fledged educational program that caters to young children ages 3 to 7. And luckily for his biggest fans, Danny Go! is on tour on the west coast, and you can still buy tickets to his shows.

Recommended Videos

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO “THEY SAID WHAT!?” OUR NEWSLETTER ON THE DUMBEST HEADLINES IN POLITICS THIS WEEK

The show combines music, dance, and a whole lot of funny antics that keep kids interested while also helping them learn. Danny is often joined by one of his friends, including the scientist Pap Pap, scientist-in-training Bearhead, food fan Mindy Mango, and musician Gerald.

The live shows are about bringing maximum fun to kids, from the Floor is Lava Dance to the Skeleton Shake. As the website reads:

“Our goal is to bring all the music, movement & fun that you see in our videos to life! So if your child enjoys watching us on YouTube, we think they’ll love the show. We’ll be performing 15 of our most popular songs, including some exciting dance-along adventures!”

BUY NOW: Ticket prices for every show on Danny Go Live! tour

Danny Go! has a few remaining shows on the West Coast — here’s everything you need to know about the tour schedule and ticket prices.

The Danny Go! Live! tour is a tough ticket in part due to scarcity. For the remainder of 2024, just nine dates — all on the west coast — remain.

Here’s the complete rundown for dates and cities on the rest of the 2024 tour:

Danny Go!’s Arizona and Washington tour stops are currently clocking the lowest ticket prices — $45 and $50 each, respectively. Tickets are the highest for the Nov. 7 show at Arlene Schnitzer Hall in Portland, where the beginning price is $96 each.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy