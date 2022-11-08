Did anyone win the $2.04 billion Powerball lottery?

Waiting for the results of winning lottery numbers can be one of the most nerve-wracking feelings. Unfortunately, participants of the $2.04 billion Powerball were forced to hold out just a little while longer, as the drawing encountered a security-sized speed bump shortly before lift-off.

Not since 2016 has Powerball seen such a record-breaking jackpot. Back then, the winning amount was $1.586 billion and was shared across three winning tickets. Now, the amount has climbed to the largest lottery prize in history, previously $1.9 billion but then climbing even higher to $2.04 billion at the time of the drawing.

Tickets were meant to be drawn on Nov. 7 but were delayed due to a “participating lottery needing extra time to complete the required security protocols,” according to California Lottery.

Tonight’s Powerball® drawing has been delayed due to a participating lottery needing extra time to complete the required security protocols. Powerball has strict security requirements that must be met by all 48 lotteries before a drawing can occur. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/jQZJQIPJXr — California Lottery (@calottery) November 8, 2022

However, less than 24 hours later, California Lottery announced that the drawing had been completed and the winning numbers were drawn. In order to win the jackpot, a ticket must have all five winning numbers as well as the winning “Powerball” number. And the winning numbers are…

What are the winning Powerball numbers and did anyone win the jackpot?

POWERBALL Winning Numbers

Monday, November 7, 2022

10-33-41-47-56-Power-10https://t.co/vmdtLP8nsj — California Lottery (@calottery) November 8, 2022

On Nov. 8 around 6 am PT, the five winning numbers and one Powerball number were finally announced. The winning numbers are: 10-33-41-47-56-Power-10

For the first time in California Lottery’s history, a single ticket matched all six numbers, scoring the recipient $2.04 billion. The lucky ticket was purchased at Joe’s Service Center in Altadena, California.

California Lottery makes its FIRST EVER Billionaire! One lucky ticket sold at Joe’s Service Center in Altadena matched all 6 numbers in the November 7 #Powerball draw. The final jackpot amount for this draw came to $2.04 BILLION dollars. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/9mSEAh18s1 — California Lottery (@calottery) November 8, 2022

In addition to the winning ticket, California Lottery announced that three additional tickets contained all five numbers sans the Powerball number, earning the ticket holders a solid $1 million. All three of those winners were from California in the cities of Gardena, Beaumont, and San Francisco.

The odds of winning the Powerball are 1 in 292 million, according to CBS.