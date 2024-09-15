2024 Emmys Live Coverage: Nominees, winners, red carpet lewks, and more

The 2024 Emmy Awards have finally arrived and excitement for television’s biggest night has reached an all-time high.

Recommended Videos

If you’re having a serious case of déjà vu right now, don’t worry ⏤ you’re not alone. After 2023’s broadcast was delayed due to the Hollywood strikes, this is technically the second Emmy ceremony of 2024, which means we’re all going to be experiencing a little bit of didn’t we just see that show win an Emmy? tonight. Many of the familiar players from January’s ceremony ⏤ including The Bear, Only Murders in the Building, Abbott Elementary, and The Crown ⏤ will be back for more tonight, but this time they’ll be joined by some of 2024’s biggest breakout hits, from Shōgun and Baby Reindeer to Fallout and Mr. and Mrs. Smith. Shōgun enters the ceremony as the leader of the pack and early record-breaker after taking home a whopping 14 statues at the Creative Arts Emmys ahead of the Sept. 15 broadcast ⏤ the most Emmys for any single season of a show. The Bear, thankfully, is somehow still in the Comedy category and is expected to perform a similar sweep after already racking up 17 awards since first making its earth-shattering, life-changing debut.

Hosting the ceremony are none other than our favorite father-son duo and as always, there are multiple ways to watch the broadcast even if you’re not able to catch it live. From the complete list of winners to all the best moments and red carpet looks, we’ve got you covered tonight!

The best Emmy moments

About The Bear being a “comedy”….yeah, we’re not the only ones who still have questions about that one:

"I know some of you might be expecting us to make a joke about whether The Bear is really a comedy…but in the true spirit of The Bear we will not be making any jokes"



—Eugene Levy during his #Emmys opening monologue pic.twitter.com/8XQHzcy9rc — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) September 16, 2024

And speaking of Tyler James Williams’ arms…

Tyler James Williams and his ARMS?!?!?!?! he even had Robin Roberts stammering. damn#emmys pic.twitter.com/sZ5lA7cLP2 — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) September 15, 2024

Picking up her first Emmy for The Bear ⏤ and becoming the first Latina to win in the Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series category ⏤ Liza Colón-Zayas got political for a second:

#TheBear's Liza Colón-Zayas: "To all the Latinas looking at me: keep believing and vote. Vote for your rights." #Emmys pic.twitter.com/Zye0Pwv7Qm — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) September 16, 2024

Candace Bergen stopped by to remind viewers how little has changed in the world since she played Murphy Brown.

Candice Bergen, who famously drew the ire of then-Vice President Dan Quayle when Murphy Brown raised a child as a single mother, reflects on how much has (not) changed since then in one of the #Emmys best moments. pic.twitter.com/4Gn5DbXAop — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) September 16, 2024

And then Jessica Gunning won her first Emmy and Baby Reindeer fans the world over cheered!

Jessica Gunning wins Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series for ‘Baby Reindeer.’ #Emmys pic.twitter.com/K9cg7wbU9Z — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 16, 2024

We were given the villain crossover moment we didn’t know we needed…

These villains joined forces at the #Emmys! Where's that crossover? pic.twitter.com/zFLfoKv3om — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) September 16, 2024

The 2024 Emmys’ best dressed, assemble!

And the winners are…

While some of the night’s biggest winners were given their awards at the Creative Arts Emmys a few weeks ago, 16 more are being handed out this evening in a variety of categories. The first winner of the night was Ebon Moss-Bachrach for The Bear, marking his second Emmy win for the role of “Cousin,” and he was closely followed by Billy Crudup for The Morning Show. Absolutely no one was surprised when Jeremy Allen White won his second award in a row for The Bear, since any time he’s nominated for playing Carmy, he tends to end up with a gold statue in his hand. Continuing The Bear’s winning streak, Liza Colón-Zayas picked up her first Emmy for her role as Tina, beating out Hannah Einbinder, who this author was personally expecting to take home gold for her magnificent work in the Hacks season 3 finale. Thankfully for Hacks fans everywhere, Jean Smart took home her third straight Emmy for her incomparable work as Deborah Vance!

Baby Reindeer fans leapt out of their seats when Jessica Gunning won her first Emmy for her mesmerizing (and terrifying) performance as wacky stalker Martha (while creator and co-star Richard Gadd became emotional during her speech).

Best Drama Series

The Crown (Netflix)

Fallout (Prime Video)

The Gilded Age (HBO)

The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

Mr. and Mrs. Smith (Prime Video)

Shogun (FX)

Slow Horses (Apple TV+)

3 Body Problem (Netflix)

Best Actress in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show, Apple TV+)

Carrie Coon (The Gilded Age, HBO/Max)

Maya Erskine (Mr. and Mrs. Smith, Prime Video)

Anna Sawai (Shogun, FX)

Imelda Staunton (The Crown, Netflix)

Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show, Apple TV+)

Best Actor in a Drama Series

Idris Elba (Hijack, Apple TV+)

Donald Glover (Mr. and Mrs. Smith, Prime Video)

Walton Goggins (Fallout, Prime Video)

Gary Oldman (Slow Horses, Apple TV+)

Hiroyuki Sanada (Shogun, FX)

Dominic West (The Crown, Netflix)

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Christine Baranski (The Gilded Age, HBO/Max)

Nicole Beharie (The Morning Show, Apple TV+)

Elizabeth Debicki (The Crown, Netflix)

Greta Lee (The Morning Show, Apple TV+)

Lesley Manville (The Crown, Netflix)

Karen Pittman (The Morning Show, Apple TV+)

Holland Taylor (The Morning Show, Apple TV+)

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Tadanobu Asano (Shogun, FX)

Billy Crudup (The Morning Show, Apple TV+)

Mark Duplass (The Morning Show, Apple TV+)

Jon Hamm (The Morning Show, Apple TV+)

Takehiro Hira (Shogun, FX)

Jack Lowden (Slow Horses, Apple TV+)

Jonathan Pryce (The Crown, Netflix)

Best Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Néstor Carbonell (Shogun, FX)

Paul Dano (Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Prime Video)

Tracy Letts (Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty, HBO/Max)

Jonathan Pryce (Slow Horses, Apple TV+)

John Turturro (Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Prime Video)

Best Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Michaela Coel (Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Prime Video)

Claire Foy (The Crown, Netflix)

Marcia Gay Harden (The Morning Show, Apple TV+)

Sarah Paulson (Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Prime Video)

Parker Posey (Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Prime Video)

Best Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

The Bear (FX)

Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO/Max)

Hacks (HBO/Max)

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Palm Royale (Apple TV+)

Reservation Dogs (FX)

What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Best Actor in a Comedy Series

Matt Berry (What We Do in the Shadows, FX)

Larry David (Curb Your Enthusiasm, HBO/Max)

Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building, Hulu)

Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building, Hulu)

Jeremy Allen White (The Bear, FX)

D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai (Reservation Dogs, FX)

Best Actress in a Comedy Series

Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary, ABC)

Ayo Edebiri (The Bear, FX)

Selena Gomez (Only Murders in the Building, Hulu)

Maya Rudolph (Loot, Apple TV+)

Jean Smart (Hacks, HBO/Max)

Kristen Wiig (Palm Royale, Apple TV+)

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Lionel Boyce (The Bear, FX)

Paul W. Downs (Hacks, HBO/Max)

HBO/Max) Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Bear, FX)

Paul Rudd (Only Murders in the Building, Hulu)

Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary, ABC)

Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live, NBC)

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Carol Burnett (Palm Royale, Apple TV+)

Liza Colón-Zayas (The Bear, FX)

Hannah Einbinder (Hacks, HBO/Max)

Janelle James (Abbott Elementary, ABC)

Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary, ABC)

Meryl Streep (Only Murders in the Building, Hulu)

Best Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Jon Bernthal (The Bear, FX)

Matthew Broderick (Only Murders in the Building, Hulu)

Ryan Gosling (Saturday Night Live, NBC)

Christopher Lloyd (Hacks, HBO/Max)

Bob Odenkirk (The Bear, FX)

Will Poulter (The Bear, FX)

Best Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Olivia Colman (The Bear, FX)

Jamie Lee Curtis (The Bear, FX)

Kaitlin Olson (Hacks, HBO/Max)

Da’Vine Joy Randolph (Only Murders in the Building, Hulu)

Maya Rudolph (Saturday Night Live, NBC)

Kristen Wiig (Saturday Night Live, NBC)

Best Limited or Anthology Series

Baby Reindeer (Netflix)

Fargo (FX)

Lessons in Chemistry (Apple TV+)

Ripley (Netflix)

True Detective: Night Country (HBO/Max)

Best Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Matt Bomer (Fellow Travelers, Showtime)

Richard Gadd (Baby Reindeer, Netflix)

Jon Hamm (Fargo, FX)

Tom Hollander (Feud: Capote vs. the Swans, FX)

Andrew Scott (Ripley, Netflix)

Best Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Jodie Foster (True Detective: Night Country, HBO/Max)

Brie Larson (Lessons in Chemistry, Apple TV+)

Juno Temple (Fargo, FX)

Sofía Vergara (Griselda, Netflix)

Naomi Watts (Feud: Capote vs. The Swans, FX)

Best Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Jonathan Bailey (Fellow Travelers, Showtime)

Robert Downey Jr. (The Sympathizer, HBO/Max)

Tom Goodman-Hill (Baby Reindeer, Netflix)

John Hawkes (True Detective: Night Country, HBO/Max)

Lamorne Morris (Fargo, FX)

Lewis Pullman (Lessons in Chemistry, Apple TV+)

Treat Williams (Feud: Capote vs. The Swans, FX)

Best Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Dakota Fanning (Ripley, Netflix)

Lily Gladstone (Under the Bridge, Hulu)

Jessica Gunning (Baby Reindeer, Netflix)

Aja Naomi King (Lessons in Chemistry, Apple TV+)

Diane Lane (Feud: Capote vs. The Swans, FX)

Nava Mau (Baby Reindeer, Netflix)

Kali Reis (True Detective: Night Country, HBO/Max)

Best Directing for a Drama Series

Stephen Daldry (The Crown, Netflix)

Mimi Leder (The Morning Show, Apple TV+)

Hiro Murai (Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Prime Video)

Frederick E.O. Toye (Shogun, FX)

Saul Metzstein (Slow Horses, Apple TV+)

Salli Richardson-Whitfield (Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty, HBO/Max)

Best Directing for a Comedy Series

Randall Einhorn (Abbott Elementary, ABC)

Christopher Storer (The Bear, FX)

Ramy Youssef (The Bear, FX)

Guy Ritchie (The Gentlemen, Netflix)

Lucia Aniello (Hacks, HBO/Max)

Mary Lou Belli (The Ms. Pat Show, BET)

Best Writing for a Drama Series

Peter Morgan, Meriel Sheibani-Clare (The Crown, Netflix)

Geneva Robertson-Dworet, Graham Wagner (Fallout, Prime Video)

Francesca Sloane, Donald Glover (Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Prime Video)

Rachel Kondo, Justin Marks (Shogun, FX)

Rachel Kondo, Caillin Puente (Shogun, FX)

Will Smith (Slow Horses, Apple TV+)

Best Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Richard Gadd (Baby Reindeer, Netflix)

Charlie Brooker (Black Mirror, Netflix)

Noah Hawley (Fargo, FX)

Ron Nyswaner (Fellow Travelers, Showtime)

Steven Zaillian (Ripley, Netflix)

Issa López (True Detective: Night Country, HBO/Max)

Best Writing for a Comedy Series

Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary, ABC)

Christopher Storer (The Bear, FX)

Meredith Scardino, Sam Means (Girls5eva, Netflix)

Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, Jen Statsky (Hacks, HBO/Max)

Chris Kelly, Sarah Schneider (The Other Two, HBO/Max)

Jake Bender, Zach Dunn (What We Do in the Shadows, FX)

Best Talk Series

The Daily Show (Comedy Central)

Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)

Late Night With Seth Meyers (NBC)

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (CBS)

Best Reality Competition Series

The Amazing Race (CBS)

RuPaul’s Drag Race (MTV)

Top Chef (Bravo)

The Traitors (Peacock)

The Voice (NBC)

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy