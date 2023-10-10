Horror fanatics already know what the theme for 2024’s Met Gala should be

From a courageous cockroach walking the red carpet to Jared Leto being accused of continuing his Joker method acting, the 2023 Met Gala was definitely a sight to remember. Much like in the past, 2023’s event featured a theme dedicated to fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld — which resulted in celebrities as far as the eye can see dressed in their best to pay homage to the German designer.

That being said, fashionable horror fanatics have already decided what next year’s theme should be.

Why do horror fans want the genre to be the Met Gala theme in 2024?

As if it weren’t already obvious enough, genre die-hards have unapologetically elected the 2024 Met Gala to feature the theme of horror. Seeing as the theme for the special event changes each year, it feels only fitting that organizers behind the benefit take a leap of faith and add some blood-stained flavor to the party.

In fact, some users on Twitter have already showcased how a horror-themed Met Gala could look:

i'm begging i'm literally on my knees for a horror themed met gala pic.twitter.com/0vhCdWGcWO — maribel (@tchalametism) May 3, 2022

Truth be told, the concept of horror at the Met Gala is certainly not as out-of-this-world as Hollywood would probably try to persuade you to believe. After all, if Lady Gaga getting away with wearing a meat dress was possible, then surely the highest caliber of celebrities dressed in a variety of blood-splattered attire would be accepted.

Why would a horror theme make sense for the Met Gala 2024?

At an event that is so fashion-focused, it does make sense to honor a genre that has had a significant impact. Horror has served as inspiration for fashion runways and designers for decades. For example, Undercover’s fall 2019 menswear collection was inspired by A Clockwork Orange. Alexander McQueen’s 1996 spring collection was based on a horror film called The Hunger.

This theme could allow celebrities to dig into these archives for inspiration, creating iconic looks that are not only eye-catching but timeless.

And considering it’s canon that Ghostface from Scream was ‘stalking’ Ortega during her appearance at the 2023 Met Gala, then the inclusion of horror is undoubtedly more rampant than ever. Combine that with the fact that horror-inspired costumes are always a hit, and the 2024 Met Gala could already have its theme settled.