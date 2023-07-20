Right now, Disney is under assault in more conservative parts of the country. Those likely to vote for a former game show host or a man who allegedly eats pudding with his fingers say the company is a bunch of groomers, and, in a nod to America’s increasing polarization, are now trying to build a theme park in a safely deep red state.

For those who may not be familiar, on July 19 a group of developers, public officials and former Walt Disney Imagineers and Disney Parks builders announced the American Heartland Theme Park will be in Vinita, OK. near the Cherokee Nation in the Northeast side of the state and along the path of U.S. Route 66. It is expected to cost $2 billion, will feature an RV park and campground, and aims to conjure up the Americana the so-called “mother road” has become famous for in pop culture like Cars.

The project is expected to open in three years and will bring more than 4,000 jobs to the region if local media reporting turns out to be accurate. Those involved include officials from Mansion Entertainment like Steve Hedrick, Kristy Adams, and Founder and Chief Creative Officer Gene Bicknell (who at one point owned a lot of Pizza Hut franchises and used to be an actor), and there is generous support from the state government. Oklahoma Department of Commerce Interim Director General Hopper Smith was present at the announcement, and when done the full project will span 1,000 acres and is estimated to bring in millions. According to Bicknell,

“As far as fun rides, as a place to be. And our main goal is to make it affordable. So a family of mom and dad and a couple of kids, you know their whole dream is to take their kids to a park of this type, and [charity] fills my heart. We have a record and a family charity. We have a record of helping orphans and people all around the world getting education and improving lives. I hope this park will help generate that for this area and many more.”

The distinctly American lands where its rides and attractions will be housed include Great Plains, Bayou Bay, Big Timber Falls, Stony Point Harbor, Liberty Village, and Electropolis. Restaurant-quality food will also be available and, in contrast to the literal arm and leg it costs to go to Disney parks these days, the American Heartland Theme Park is targeting affordability first alongside a charitable giveback scheme.

Those who want to follow the development of the facility can through their official website, which includes additional concept art, too.