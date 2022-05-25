London’s Trafalgar Square is the newest Jurassic Park thanks to an interactive exhibition featuring Giganotosaurus, the dinosaur antagonist of Jurassic World Dominion.

Running from today until Sunday, the exhibit’s main attraction is a billboard that walks, roars, bites, and interacts with spectators. This was accomplished by the legendary VFX company Industrial Light & Magic, which was founded by George Lucas and is responsible for the effects in everything from Star Wars to the MCU. The billboard’s temperamental occupant is true to scale, and its 3D background is lit depending on the climate of the day. Technicians from Territory Studio London are on-hand to adjust the installation as needed.

The exhibit, which is a promotional vehicle for Jurassic World Dominion, is billed as a “Dinosaur Tracking Base.” Visitors to the base can marvel at famous props from the Jurassic Park films, like the dinosaur egg incubator. They can even see a cast of the only Giganotosaurus skull known to science, which, coincidentally, was discovered in 1993, the same year that the original Jurassic Park was released.

Everything is free and doesn’t need to be pre-booked, including the billboard with the dinosaur that usurped T. Rex as king of the carnivores.

You can see it for yourself at the #JurassicWorldDominion Dino Tracking Base in Trafalgar Square until Sunday pic.twitter.com/upHVyIClYP — Fandom (@getFANDOM) May 25, 2022

Giganotosaurus is one of the largest carnivorous dinosaurs to have ever lived and will be terrorizing Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Sam Neill, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, and other franchise favorites in the final addition to the Jurassic World series.

Check out Giganotosaurus at the exhibit before you see it on screen when Jurassic World Dominion debuts on June 10.